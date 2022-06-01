Tornado spotted, damage reported in Oklahoma following overnight storms

A personal injury accident west of Elgin in Comanche County was reported by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Friday, May 27th at approximately 1:09 pm. A 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Paula Ackley, 61 of Cyril, Oklahoma was eastbound on a private drive and a juvenile male was darting between vehicles and ran out in front of a parked vehicle directly into the path of the Explorer and was struck by the vehicle. The juvenile male, 2 years of age, residence in Bethany, Oklahoma was transported by Survival Flight to OU Children’s Hospital. Admitted in good condition with head and trunk internal injuries.

ELGIN, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO