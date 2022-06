DANBURY — At 85, Bob Kingsley has been battling a debilitating bone ailment called osteomyelitis that has kept him out of the cockpit for the last three years. But Wednesday’s gathering of octogenarian pilots at Danbury airport was an annual event he didn’t want to miss. So Kingsley and three friends climbed into a single-engine Cesna 172 and made the 40-minute trip here from New Jersey.

DANBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO