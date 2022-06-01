Cleveland County hit hard by strong winds during overnight storms

Several recent traffic snarls along the Turner Turnpike highlight the dire need to reinvest into the state’s turnpike system. A crash on I-44/Turner Turnpike between SH-66 in Wellston and the Kickapoo Turnpike closed westbound traffic for more than 90 minutes Tuesday evening, less than a week after a May 26 crash on westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike near Stroud stopped traffic for more than an hour. In April, more than a hundred motorists sat idle up to seven hours as state troopers pursued an armed robbery suspect west of Stroud.

