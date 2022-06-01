ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, OK

Cleveland County hit hard by strong winds during overnight storms

By Zach Rael
KOCO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Some of the strong winds that hit Cleveland and southern Oklahoma...

www.koco.com

KOCO

Looking at rainfall totals after this week's storms in Oklahoma

Oklahoma has seen a lot of rain over the last few days, as some areas saw flooding Wednesday morning. KOCO 5 is gathering data about this week's storms. While the rainfall totals Wednesday were impressive, some places saw too much rain. The greatest rainfall totals were west along Interstate 40...
KOCO

TIMELINE: More rain with risk of severe storms this weekend

Rain chances return to Oklahoma Friday through Saturday night. The highest chance for rain is Saturday night, and it includes a risk for severe storms. Jonathan shows when you can expect to see storms in your area. Open the video player above for the latest severe weather timeline. Be sure...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Tornado spotted, damage reported in Oklahoma following overnight storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night's storms. The county's emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage. High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before...
FREDERICK, OK
chickashatoday.com

Turner Turnpike crash closures exemplify need for ACCESS Oklahoma’s modernization of existing turnpike network

Several recent traffic snarls along the Turner Turnpike highlight the dire need to reinvest into the state’s turnpike system. A crash on I-44/Turner Turnpike between SH-66 in Wellston and the Kickapoo Turnpike closed westbound traffic for more than 90 minutes Tuesday evening, less than a week after a May 26 crash on westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike near Stroud stopped traffic for more than an hour. In April, more than a hundred motorists sat idle up to seven hours as state troopers pursued an armed robbery suspect west of Stroud.
KFOR

House struck by lightning in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As thunderstorms moved through the metro, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house after it was struck by lightning. Around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a home near N.W. 180th and May Ave. following a lightning strike. When fire...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

June weather in Oklahoma – What to expect this month:

Okla. — June is the month we transition to a summer weather pattern. The transition is caused by the jet stream lifting north of the region, reducing our wind shear, which ultimately limits the severity of most storms. This also takes the storm track further away, gradually limiting the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Crews battle fire at single-story home in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled a fire at a northwest Oklahoma City home early Friday morning. At 1:20 a.m. Friday, crews responded to a report of smoke coming from a single-story home near Northwest Seventh Street and Western Avenue. Firefighters searched the home for any possible victims but didn't find anyone.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Dozens of Oklahoma drivers fix flat tires on interstate overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dozens of drivers were fixing flat tires on an Oklahoma interstate overnight. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said this isn’t the first time this area has had calls about debris. One person said it was like hitting another car, but worse. "It was definitely pretty nerve-wracking....
KOCO

TIMELINE: More storms, some severe, likely in Oklahoma

KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says to keep the umbrella handy as more storms are likely Wednesday, and some will be severe. He says the risk for severe storms is slight, meaning there could be scattered damage reports for ping-pong-ball-sized hail, 70 mph winds, flash flooding and a low tornado risk. Oklahomans should expect waves of storms, so severe weather is a possibility at any point.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Two suspects in custody after Oklahoma City metro pursuit ends in crash

OKLAHOMA CITY — A multi-agency pursuit in the Oklahoma City metro ended early Friday morning when officers forced the suspect to crash. Oklahoma City Police Department officials told KOCO 5 that they tried to pull over the suspect near Wilshire Boulevard and Rockwell Avenue, but the driver refused to stop and sped off.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Severe storms moving across Oklahoma

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of northern and western Oklahoma until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Below is a running blog for storms across Oklahoma. 1:40 a.m. Wednesday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning continues in Cleveland, Lincoln, Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties until 2:30 a.m. There are reports of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma among states included in cheese recall

A company has recalled some of its cheese products because they could contain listeria. The company Paris Brothers out of Missouri makes the cheese, which went to stores in nine states, including Oklahoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a list of stores that sold the affected cheese. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WTRF- 7News

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Ohio and West Virginia Wednesday Night

Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Primary areas included are counties along Interstate 70 and northward. The watch is set to expire at 10 PM Wednesday evening. As a cold front advances through Ohio, it […]
WHEELING, WV
chickashatoday.com

Child injured in accident west of Elgin

 A personal injury accident west of Elgin in Comanche County was reported by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Friday, May 27th at approximately 1:09 pm.  A 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Paula Ackley, 61 of Cyril, Oklahoma was eastbound on a private drive and a juvenile male was darting between vehicles and ran out in front of a parked vehicle directly into the path of the Explorer and was struck by the vehicle. The juvenile male, 2 years of age, residence in Bethany, Oklahoma was transported by Survival Flight to OU Children’s Hospital. Admitted in good condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
ELGIN, OK
KOCO

Lightning blamed for sparking overnight house fires in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities say lightning strikes sparked two house fires early Wednesday morning in Oklahoma City. Fire crews were busy Tuesday night and Wednesday morning responding to high-water calls and house fires. The first of two fires connected with the severe storms was reported around 2 a.m. near...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

