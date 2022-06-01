What to expect from Sauce Gardner and the Jets’ rookies on Day 1

This year’s Jets draft class has created more excitement than any in recent memory.

Joe Douglas’ maneuvering to land three first-round picks and the Jets winding up with the players many considered the best cornerback, wide receiver and running back in the draft has fans dreaming of better days.

But it is always tough to project exactly how much of an impact rookies can make. There is a learning curve in the NFL, and sometimes it takes time to adjust and start showing the talent that made someone worthy of being drafted.

With the members of the Jets’ 2022 class now in the building and starting to learn their roles, we thought we’d take a crack at ranking which rookies could make the most immediate impact for the Jets.

1. Sauce Gardner, cornerback

Sauce Gardner could find himself in the Jets’ defensive backfield from Day 1 this fall. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

The No. 4 overall pick figures to be on the field more than any other rookie. If things go as planned, Gardner should play nearly 100 percent of the team’s defensive snaps as the No. 1 cornerback. Gardner should give the Jets secondary an immediate lift. The Jets went through last year with their fingers crossed at cornerback, and they only had two interceptions by their corners.

Gardner is a shutdown corner who did not allow a touchdown in man coverage in college. The 21-year-old’s coverage skills were already on display in the one OTA that was open to the media. He is extremely sticky on receivers and has length that can’t be taught. Expect Gardner to be the Day 1 starter at cornerback and stay there for a long time.

2. Breece Hall, running back

After scoring 23 touchdowns last year at Iowa State, Breece Hall should offer a boost to the Jets’ running attack. Getty Images

Hall was incredibly productive in his three years as a starter at Iowa State. He was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in both 2020 and 2021. He scored a touchdown in 24 consecutive games, and last year, he had 23 total touchdowns and 1,472 rushing yards. All of that means Hall has special ability, which should be on display for the Jets quickly if he can stay healthy.

The biggest question for Hall is how the coaching staff is going to divide up the reps, and that is why I rank him lower than Gardner. There is not going to be a cornerback rotation. There will be one at running back. Michael Carter had an impressive rookie year and deserves his share of the workload. The Jets also have Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson fighting for carries. It will be interesting to see how the Jets divvy things up.

The key for Hall is getting through training camp healthy and maximizing his reps there. If he can do that, he should wind up as the main running back.

3. Jermaine Johnson, defensive end

Jermaine Johnson’s 11.5 sacks last season offers the Jets the promise they may have found the pass-rusher they’ve long sought. AP

The Jets are betting that Johnson’s one year of production at Florida State means he is ready to make the same kind of impact in the NFL. Johnson was a rotational player at Georgia before transferring to Tallahassee, where he had 11 ½ sacks and 17 ½ tackles for loss last season. The Jets have been searching for a high-level pass rusher for the past 16 years. Johnson could be the answer.

Johnson should line up on the other side from Carl Lawson on passing downs. Robert Saleh likes a rotation on the defensive line, so Johnson may not get as many reps as the players above him on this list. John Franklin-Myers is a favorite of the coaches, and he should still be lining up outside on running downs, which will keep Johnson on the bench.

But even if he is just a situational pass rusher, Johnson can have an impact on a team that had 33 total sacks last year.

4. Garrett Wilson, wide receiver

Garrett Wilson may need some time to feel comfortable in the Jets’ new-look offense. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

I could be way off on this one, but I generally think it takes wide receivers time to adjust to the NFL. Now, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson were great immediately, but I think they are outliers. Elijah Moore is a better example of how it usually goes for rookie receivers. It took Moore almost two months to really get rolling last year. I have a feeling the Jets offense is going to take awhile to mesh with so many new pieces, and that may mean Wilson has a slow start before he eventually gets going.

5. Micheal Clemons, defensive end

Micheal Clemons has the kind of athleticism that may make him a regular part of Robert Saleh’s rotation on the defensive line. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

This guy is a spectacular athlete, and I have to think Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will be devising ways to get him on the field. As mentioned earlier, the Jets love to rotate defensive linemen. It would not be a surprise if Clemons finds his way into that rotation as a rookie and makes some noise.

Breece Hall has a chance to be an impact player in his rookie year with the Jets. Here is a look at the top 10 rushing seasons by a Jets rookie:

1. Matt Snell (1964): 948 yards

2. John Riggins (1971): 769 yards

3. Clark Gaines (1976): 724 yards

4. Leon Washington (2006): 650 yards

5. Michael Carter (2021): 639 yards

6. Freeman McNeil (1981): 623 yards

7. Blair Thomas (1990): 620 yards

8. Shonn Greene (2009): 540 yards

9. Emerson Boozer (1966): 455 yards

10. Dewey Boheling (1960): 431 yards

Source: Stathead