Police Seize Gun from Baltimore Man During Traffic Stop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating the death of a Glen Burnie man who was found Thursday evening at the scene of a crash, authorities said. Shortly before 7 p.m., officers were called to a crash in the 600 block of Millwright Court in Millersville, where they found a black sedan had crashed into two parked vehicles, Anne Arundel County Police said. The driver, 22-year-old Markail Keaven Johnson of Glen Burnie, had trauma to his body that was not related to the crash, police said. He died at the scene. Johnson’s remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy that will determine his cause of death. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-222-4731 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.

GLEN BURNIE, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO