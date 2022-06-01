ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Seize Gun from Baltimore Man During Traffic Stop

By Jeff Jones
 2 days ago
HANOVER, MD – A Baltimore man was arrested and charged for drug and gun...

wnav.com

Lanham Man Arrested For Guns and Drugs in Anne Arundel County

On June 2, 2022, at approximately 12:25 a.m. an officer from the Anne Arundel County Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee on Faywood Avenue near Faywood Court in Glen Burnie. During the stop, a probable cause search was conducted resulting in the seizure of 2.5 lbs of suspected marijuana, 33 suspected THC cartridges, 21 pre-rolled suspected marijuana cigarettes, 80 packaged edibles containing suspected THC, and a short-barreled AR-15 rifle (w/o serial#). The driver was arrested and charged accordingly. His name is Alaric Ricks, Jr. and he’s 38 years old from Lanham, Maryland.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Homicide Detectives Investigating Death Of Glen Burnie Man Found At Crash Scene

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating the death of a Glen Burnie man who was found Thursday evening at the scene of a crash, authorities said. Shortly before 7 p.m., officers were called to a crash in the 600 block of Millwright Court in Millersville, where they found a black sedan had crashed into two parked vehicles, Anne Arundel County Police said. The driver, 22-year-old Markail Keaven Johnson of Glen Burnie, had trauma to his body that was not related to the crash, police said. He died at the scene. Johnson’s remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy that will determine his cause of death. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-222-4731 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Daily Voice

Bodies Found In Baltimore Neighborhood Park

The bodies of two men were found in various stages of decomposition in a park in Baltimore, authorities say. The unidentified victims were found fully clothed surrounded by multiple used needles and drug paraphernalia shortly before 6 p.m. in Carroll Park on Wednesday, June 1, Baltimore Police confirm. The victims...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland's Most Wanted | Baltimore man sought in stabbing attack

It was just after midnight in August 2021. A neighbor living on Madison Street in Baltimore called 911 after she has witnessed a gruesome, bloody scene. A man attacked and stabbed the victim in the middle of the street. The U.S. Marshals Service has identified the suspect as Raymond Vernon...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

