Central American Drug Traffickers Plead Guilty to Moving Meth Through Charlottesville Area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing in the 1600 block of University Avenue. Police say the alleged incident took place a little before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2. CPD says the person who was attacked has non-life-threatening injuries. It does not have a description of the suspect.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO