ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CIAA Basketball Tournament expected to stay in Baltimore until 2025.

By Mark Roper
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ApLDX_0fwqqUyE00

College Basketball is expected to return to the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore for a few more years starting next spring.

Basketball means big bucks for Baltimore. this year's 2022 CIAA Tournament brought in nearly $20 million to the city, more than $1 million went to businesses owned by people of color in Baltimore.

The CIAA is the nation's oldest historically Black athletic conference.

February's tournament was the first time the CIAA had been in Baltimore since 1952, but basketball fans won't have to wait another 70 years for a repeat.

The CIAA tournament returns to Baltimore in 2023, but that’s just the beginning.

Reps from the CIAA along with state and local elected officials are holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon to announce a possible extension of the CIAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament to keep it going for at least two more years after 2023.

According to the marketing organization visit Baltimore, February's CIAA college basketball tournament created nearly 1,200 full and part-time jobs.

It generated $1.9 million in state and local taxes and had a direct spending impact of $13.9 million.

The tournament also generated $11 million in off-site dollars with basketball fans spending $3.2 million on food and drinks, and $2.7 million on lodging.

Baltimore city hotels saw their second-highest revenue for the February 24-26 time period, since 2015.

Spectators also spent $2.1 million on entertainment and local attractions and $1.9 million on retail.

The head of visit Baltimore believes the success of the tournament will help lure more big sporting events to the city.

Visit Baltimore president and CEO Al Hutchinson said “I think what you want to do when you host events, such as the CIAA is to have a successful track record, do well have a good economic story, which we did in this case, and we can always use that to help us to secure other futures sporting events."

If all goes according to plan, the Royal Farms Arena will have a new look and a new name when the CIAA returns to Baltimore.

The arena is currently undergoing renovations and the city is looking for a new corporate sponsor to buy naming rights.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

MEAC Basketball: Howard Bison finds early success in the transfer portal

The Howard Bison are building on the 2021-22 campaign by making substantial recruiting headway in the transfer portal, landing some high-profile additions. An increasingly familiar theme with the Howard Bison hoops recruiting is the increased effort to keep (or bring) homegrown Washington D.C./Metro talent home. Freshman standout and DeMatha High School product Elijah Hawkins quickly became the best freshman guard in the MEAC last year and one of the better guards on the mid-major basketball scene in general.
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Talk of new stadium for Washington Commanders tabled, for now

(WDVM) — The team is considering moving to Woodbridge, 35 miles away from its current home at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Lawmakers weigh whether to approve $300 million for the project. Senator Steve Newman will support it under one condition. “The only thing that I would ever support is that there would be bonds […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland College Basketball
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD College Basketball
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Basketball
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
College Basketball
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Doug Gansler releases Safe Maryland plan to tackle rising crime

Former Maryland Attorney General and current Democratic candidate for governor Doug Gansler released a detailed plan to address surging crime in the state at a news conference in Baltimore yesterday. Called "Safe Maryland," the 21-point plan provides a framework for Gansler's stated goal of "bringing crime down and justice up." The City of Baltimore is the state's most crime-afflicted jurisdiction, but the plan would also bring policies and resources to bear in the suburban counties around D.C. "Carjackings and other crimes are on the rise in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties," the plan's introduction notes.
MARYLAND STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy