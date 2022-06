A Hephzibah woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck late Monday night in Saluda County. The coroner’s office says 20 year old Kailey Blumel was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by a 22 year old Evans man, whose name has not been released. The driver lost control of the truck on High Tower Road in Saluda County. It veered off the road and crashed into a fence, causing it to flip over. Blumel died at the scene.

SALUDA COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO