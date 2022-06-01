One Georgia city among nation’s 10 worst in which to raise a family

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You might not be able to buy your own piece of paradise but thanks to an app, you can rent someone else’s. ”We are known for our elephant ears,” said Jim Beach. Whether you are wanting to celebrate a birthday or graduation, or you...
You may not think much about how the water that comes out of your faucet tastes compares to the water in other counties. However, there Georgia Association of Water Professionals does think about this and conducts a blind taste test to see who has the best drinking water. This year,...
Are you a water enthusiast? Wondering if you can find Lakes in Georgia, USA? Oh, well, you can, and quite a lot of them. Georgia is a beautiful state located in the Southern part of the USA. It is known for its majestic landscapes and mesmerizing lakes and reservoirs. Anyone residing here or visiting here can dream of relaxing on a scenic lakeside shore, listening to the serene sound of water. The majority of Georgian lakes are artificial and created due to the making of dams. However, there are a few natural ones as well that are known for their pristine beauty and unique history.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — If you’ve ever tasted, say, water from Savannah, you know that there is definitely some water that tastes better than water elsewhere. No offense to Savannah, but one metro Atlanta county has claimed the distinct honor of winning the prize for the best-tasting water in the state.
A form of highly contagious bird flu has been detected in a backyard farm in Toombs County, the first outbreak in Georgia this year, the state Department of Agriculture reported. Late last month, after the flock owners reported sick birds and an increased rate of mortality, samples were taken and...
The Cherokee Nation issued a press release announcing a meeting for Cherokee citizens living in Georgia to be held at Laurel Park in Marietta. This is one of twelve community meetings being held across the country during the rest of this year for at-large citizens of the Cherokee Nation. A...
A FOX 5 I-Team investigation found children in state custody living in conditions the Department of Human Services Commissioner calls 'unacceptable.' Some of the most troubled teens have been bunking in county offices.
Families in Georgia will no longer receive extra money for groceries to help keep children’s stomachs from growling during the summer. Households in Georgia are no longer eligible for the Pandemic-EBT benefits that enhanced the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps. The expanded program provided hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of food for families over the last two years. The resulting loss adds to worries for Georgia’s food banks, which continue to try to fill an increased demand as a result of the pandemic. Community food banks are often the last resort for families facing hunger.
DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — One person was hospitalized Thursday and others were sickened by a possible hazardous materials release Thursday at a middle Georgia warehouse. Dublin Fire Chief Matthew Cutler tells local news outlets that firefighters were called to the Best Buy distribution center. More than 20 employees were complaining of irritation to their eyes, nose, and throat from an unknown powdered substance.
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Rent across South Georgia continues to rise at a rapid pace. Experts say nationally, rent hit sharp increases in the last year — up to 40% in some cities. This is making it hard for some to be able to keep a healthy living. Many...
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Starting Wednesday, smoking and vaping will be banned at a popular Georgia beach. WJCL News 22 reports Tybee Island passed the smoking ban by a 4-3 vote last month. “We have heard from a lot of people on this issue and have taken all that...
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: HS diploma/GED, four (4) years of experience and valid driver’s license. Job Duties: The Foreman will support the Superintendent or Project Manager in the oversight...
Georgia claims that some people were overpaid for their unemployment benefits. Thousands residents are now being forced to pay back the benefits. This is how you pay taxes on your Social Security benefits. Can I appeal?. The Georgia Department of Labor(DOL) has issued a statement that thousands of residents were...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With election season in full force, WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with former US Senator Saxby Chambliss Thursday. “The Georgia election cycle is going to be one of the most important in the nation, I think this time. What are your thoughts on it?” Wallace asked.
ATLANTA — A look at the Georgia primary election results last week led many Republicans to believe it was the product of Democratic interference. Challengers recruited by former President Donald J. Trump lost in awe-inspiring fashion in his most-wanted races: David Perdue was routed by Gov. Brian Kemp by more than 50 percentage points, while Rep. Jody Hice fell to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger by nearly 20 points. .
COBB COUNTY, Georgia — Hundreds of Cobb County prisoners will soon start wearing a special medical device, in an effort to limit the growing number of deaths at the jail just in the last month. Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens told WSB-TV that the device will help jail workers...
Comments / 0