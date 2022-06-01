ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

One Georgia city among nation’s 10 worst in which to raise a family

By Nancy Clanton
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

Financial website WalletHub analyzed...

www.ajc.com

10 Best Lakes in Georgia (2022)

Are you a water enthusiast? Wondering if you can find Lakes in Georgia, USA? Oh, well, you can, and quite a lot of them. Georgia is a beautiful state located in the Southern part of the USA. It is known for its majestic landscapes and mesmerizing lakes and reservoirs. Anyone residing here or visiting here can dream of relaxing on a scenic lakeside shore, listening to the serene sound of water. The majority of Georgian lakes are artificial and created due to the making of dams. However, there are a few natural ones as well that are known for their pristine beauty and unique history.
Georgia State
Georgia Society
Georgia Government
The Georgia Sun

Bird flu reported in backyard farm in South Georgia

A form of highly contagious bird flu has been detected in a backyard farm in Toombs County, the first outbreak in Georgia this year, the state Department of Agriculture reported. Late last month, after the flock owners reported sick birds and an increased rate of mortality, samples were taken and...
fox5atlanta.com

At-risk Georgia teens found living in DFCS offices

A FOX 5 I-Team investigation found children in state custody living in conditions the Department of Human Services Commissioner calls 'unacceptable.' Some of the most troubled teens have been bunking in county offices.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

End of school year meets end of expanded food subsidies for Georgia children

Families in Georgia will no longer receive extra money for groceries to help keep children’s stomachs from growling during the summer. Households in Georgia are no longer eligible for the Pandemic-EBT benefits that enhanced the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps. The expanded program provided‌ ‌hundreds‌ ‌of‌ ‌millions‌ ‌of‌ ‌dollars’ worth ‌of ‌food‌ ‌for‌ ‌families‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌last‌ ‌two‌ ‌years. The resulting loss adds to worries for Georgia’s food banks, which continue to try to fill an increased demand as a result of the pandemic. Community food banks are often the last resort for families facing hunger.
US News and World Report

Hazardous Powder Sickens Georgia Warehouse Workers

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — One person was hospitalized Thursday and others were sickened by a possible hazardous materials release Thursday at a middle Georgia warehouse. Dublin Fire Chief Matthew Cutler tells local news outlets that firefighters were called to the Best Buy distribution center. More than 20 employees were complaining of irritation to their eyes, nose, and throat from an unknown powdered substance.
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (June 2)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: HS diploma/GED, four (4) years of experience and valid driver’s license. Job Duties: The Foreman will support the Superintendent or Project Manager in the oversight...
WALB 10

Former Sen. Saxby Chambliss speaks on Ga. election season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With election season in full force, WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with former US Senator Saxby Chambliss Thursday. “The Georgia election cycle is going to be one of the most important in the nation, I think this time. What are your thoughts on it?” Wallace asked.
thenewzealandtimes.com

A Georgia mystery: How many Democrats voted in the GOP primary?

ATLANTA — A look at the Georgia primary election results last week led many Republicans to believe it was the product of Democratic interference. Challengers recruited by former President Donald J. Trump lost in awe-inspiring fashion in his most-wanted races: David Perdue was routed by Gov. Brian Kemp by more than 50 percentage points, while Rep. Jody Hice fell to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger by nearly 20 points. .
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

