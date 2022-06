CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Janelle Jones, awake since 3 a.m. Saturday, wasn’t going to be stopping for a break anytime soon. Not on this day. As the main string-puller behind the inaugural ForMak 5K event this weekend at Lions Park in Cheyenne, there was constant work to be done. People to greet and thank. Instructions to announce. It was a position no one wishes they would have to be in to begin with, but one Jones took on with full force and with her heart leading the way.

