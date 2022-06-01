The Roku Channel is adding 26 free movies in June – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices, as many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in June.

Free movies on The Roku Channel in June 2022

The Roku Channel added 26 new movies in May, including The Revenant and Moneyball. Another 26 movies are joining the library this June. Some of the highlights are Bridesmaids, Independence Day, The Expendables, Juno, and the Fifty Shades trilogy.

Keep in mind that these are all free to watch on The Roku Channel. You can access The Roku Channel from almost any smart device. It’s also available online at TheRokuChannel.com.

In addition to on-demand movies and shows, it also features a number of live channels. These include ABC News Live, Movie Favorites by Lifetime, and WeatherNation.

Exclusive movies on The Roku Channel in June 2022

Apache Junction (6/24) – Apache Junction is an Old West outpost of lawlessness, a haven for thieves and cold-blooded killers. When big-city reporter Annabelle Angel arrives in town and becomes a target, notorious gunslinger Jericho Ford comes to her aid.

Free action movies in June 2022

Independence Day – The aliens are coming and their goal is to invade and destroy Earth. Fighting superior technology, mankind’s best weapon is the will to survive.

– The aliens are coming and their goal is to invade and destroy Earth. Fighting superior technology, mankind’s best weapon is the will to survive. Taken – A retired CIA agent travels across Europe and relies on his old skills to save his estranged daughter, who has been kidnapped while on a trip to Paris.

– A retired CIA agent travels across Europe and relies on his old skills to save his estranged daughter, who has been kidnapped while on a trip to Paris. The Expendables – A CIA operative hires a team of mercenaries to eliminate a Latin dictator and a renegade CIA agent.

– A CIA operative hires a team of mercenaries to eliminate a Latin dictator and a renegade CIA agent. The Expendables 2 – Mr. Church reunites the Expendables for what should be an easy paycheck, but when one of their men is murdered on the job, their quest for revenge puts them deep in enemy territory and up against an unexpected threat.

– Mr. Church reunites the Expendables for what should be an easy paycheck, but when one of their men is murdered on the job, their quest for revenge puts them deep in enemy territory and up against an unexpected threat. The Expendables 3 – Barney augments his team with new blood for a personal battle: to take down Conrad Stonebanks, the Expendables co-founder and notorious arms trader who is hell bent on wiping out Barney and every single one of his associates.

– Barney augments his team with new blood for a personal battle: to take down Conrad Stonebanks, the Expendables co-founder and notorious arms trader who is hell bent on wiping out Barney and every single one of his associates. The Maze Runner – Thomas is deposited in a community of boys after his memory is erased, soon learning they’re all trapped in a maze that will require him to join forces with fellow “runners” for a shot at escape.

– Thomas is deposited in a community of boys after his memory is erased, soon learning they’re all trapped in a maze that will require him to join forces with fellow “runners” for a shot at escape. Speed – A young police officer must prevent a bomb exploding aboard a city bus by keeping its speed above 50 mph.

– A young police officer must prevent a bomb exploding aboard a city bus by keeping its speed above 50 mph. The Karate Kid (2010) – Work causes a single mother to move to China with her young son; in his new home, the boy embraces kung fu, taught to him by a master.

(2010) – Work causes a single mother to move to China with her young son; in his new home, the boy embraces kung fu, taught to him by a master. The Transporter – Frank Martin, who “transports” packages for unknown clients, is asked to move a package that soon begins moving, and complications arise.

Free drama movies in June 2022

Cast Away – A FedEx executive undergoes a physical and emotional transformation after crash landing on a deserted island.

– A FedEx executive undergoes a physical and emotional transformation after crash landing on a deserted island. Signs – A widowed former reverend living with his children and brother on a Pennsylvania farm finds mysterious crop circles in their fields, which suggests something more frightening to come.

– A widowed former reverend living with his children and brother on a Pennsylvania farm finds mysterious crop circles in their fields, which suggests something more frightening to come. Tombstone – A successful lawman’s plans to retire anonymously in Tombstone, Arizona are disrupted by the kind of outlaws he was famous for eliminating.

– A successful lawman’s plans to retire anonymously in Tombstone, Arizona are disrupted by the kind of outlaws he was famous for eliminating. Fight Club – An insomniac office worker and a devil-may-care soap maker form an underground fight club that evolves into much more.

– An insomniac office worker and a devil-may-care soap maker form an underground fight club that evolves into much more. American Sniper – Navy S.E.A.L. sniper Chris Kyle’s pinpoint accuracy saves countless lives on the battlefield and turns him into a legend. Back home with his family after four tours of duty, however, Chris finds that it is the war he can’t leave behind.

Free romance movies in June 2022

Pretty Woman – A man in a legal but hurtful business needs an escort for some social events, and hires a beautiful prostitute he meets… only to fall in love.

– A man in a legal but hurtful business needs an escort for some social events, and hires a beautiful prostitute he meets… only to fall in love. Fifty Shades Darker – While Christian wrestles with his inner demons, Anastasia must confront the anger and envy of the women who came before her.

– While Christian wrestles with his inner demons, Anastasia must confront the anger and envy of the women who came before her. Fifty Shades Freed – Anastasia and Christian get married, but Jack Hyde continues to threaten their relationship.

– Anastasia and Christian get married, but Jack Hyde continues to threaten their relationship. Fifty Shades of Grey – Literature student Anastasia Steele’s life changes forever when she meets handsome, yet tormented, billionaire Christian Grey.

– Literature student Anastasia Steele’s life changes forever when she meets handsome, yet tormented, billionaire Christian Grey. Meet the Browns – A single mom takes her family to Georgia for the funeral of her father — a man she never met. There, her clan is introduced to the crass, fun-loving Brown family.

Free comedy movies in June 2022

The Waterboy – A waterboy for a college football team discovers he has a unique tackling ability and becomes a member of the team.

– A waterboy for a college football team discovers he has a unique tackling ability and becomes a member of the team. Goosebumps – A teenager teams up with the daughter of young adult horror author R. L. Stine after the writer’s imaginary demons are set free on the town of Madison, Delaware.

– A teenager teams up with the daughter of young adult horror author R. L. Stine after the writer’s imaginary demons are set free on the town of Madison, Delaware. Bridesmaids – Competition between the maid of honor and a bridesmaid, over who is the bride’s best friend, threatens to upend the life of an out-of-work pastry chef.

– Competition between the maid of honor and a bridesmaid, over who is the bride’s best friend, threatens to upend the life of an out-of-work pastry chef. Napoleon Dynamite – A listless and alienated teenager decides to help his new friend win the class presidency in their small western high school, while he must deal with his bizarre family life back home.

– A listless and alienated teenager decides to help his new friend win the class presidency in their small western high school, while he must deal with his bizarre family life back home. The Descendants – A land baron tries to reconnect with his two daughters after his wife is seriously injured in a boating accident.

– A land baron tries to reconnect with his two daughters after his wife is seriously injured in a boating accident. Juno – Faced with an unplanned pregnancy, an offbeat young woman makes an unusual decision regarding the unborn child.

Those are all of the movies coming to The Roku Channel in June. There are also a few TV shows that you’ll be able to watch for free on the service:

Will & Grace

Billy on the Street

My Name Is Earl

Undercover Boss

UnReal

Hernan

We’ll be back next month with all of the latest movies and shows on The Roku Channel.

