Coral Springs, the city that’s a Trivial Pursuit question because of its legacy of tough codes, is trying out relaxing the rules a bit. It has embarked on a pilot program that runs through next February to allow people to finally park “a recreational vehicle” — only on the weekends and only in their driveways so it doesn’t kill the grass. It’s already drawing the ire of some neighbors who ...

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO