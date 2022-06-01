ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

1 person in critical condition, another injured after a motorcycle crash in Harlingen (Harlingen, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PisoC_0fwqnsQP00
1 person in critical condition, another injured after a motorcycle crash in Harlingen (Harlingen, TX)Nationwide Report

On Tuesday morning, two people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Harlingen. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place on S. Business 77 and Ed Carey Drive [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fwqnsQP00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Browse through Today’s Texas Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
myrgv.com

McAllen police charge Mission woman with intox manslaughter

McAllen police arrested a 19-year-old Mission resident Sunday after she allegedly hit and killed a woman with her vehicle. Sorely Lizeth Niño is accused of driving while intoxicated when the crash happened. Police arrived at 2:35 a.m. that day in the 500 block of South 15th Street in reference...
MCALLEN, TX
Nationwide Report

37-year-old Minerva Hinojosa dead after being hit by a vehicle in Progreso (Progreso, TX)

37-year-old Minerva Hinojosa dead after being hit by a vehicle in Progreso (Progreso, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 37-year-old Minerva Hinojosa, from Weslaco, as the woman who lost her life after getting hit by a vehicle on early Sunday morning in Progreso. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at approximately 5:24 a.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 1015 [...]
PROGRESO, TX
ValleyCentral

Cement truck crash leaves one hospitalized

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Fire Department has responded to a crash involving a cement truck that has left one individual hospitalized. Tuesday Morning, Edinburg FD announced a road closure at the intersection of Friday Street and Trenton Road due to an accident involving a cement truck, according to Edinburg FD. The closure continued […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Harlingen, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

Former Mission PD officer arrested for theft

Update June 2, 2022, 9:02 pm: This story has been updated with a clarification about Rosa’s employment status at the time of his arrest. It was previously reported that Rosa resigned after the arrest. MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Mission Police Department officer was arrested on charges of theft. Ryan Issac Vega Rosa, 28, […]
ValleyCentral

Two hospitalized, three in custody after motorcycle accident

This story has been updated to reflect the proper age of those taken into custody. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three individuals were taken into custody after a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle that left two hospitalized, police said. Harlingen PD posted that they were working on a major vehicle crash on S. Business 77, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Former McAllen baseball coach arrested for stalking

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former McAllen Memorial baseball coach was arrested for stalking. Felipe Barrera was arrested by McAllen police on a charge of stalking, according to Hidalgo County Records. Barrera was the head coach of McAllen Memorial High School from 2020 until his resignation on March 16, 2022. ValleyCentral reached out to McAllen […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Missing person alert issued for 56-year-old man

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A missing person alert has been issued for a missing 56-year-old man. Gustavo Rivas Galvan was last seen around noon on Wednesday, May 25, according to a post by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Rivas was in the area of Bagley Street in rural Mission. Rivas is described at 5 […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Car Insurance#Smartphone#Traffic Accident#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Texas Accident News
ValleyCentral

Teens wanted after shooting at shopping center in Pharr

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying several teenage suspects wanted after a shooting at a shopping center. On Sunday, Pharr PD officers responded to the 500 block of North Jackson Road in regards to shots fired near the establishments at the plaza, according to Pharr […]
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Mission family calls on community for help after losing everything in house fire

Mayra Hernandez and her family say they owe their lives to their dog, Chispa, after a fire broke out in their Mission home. “My husband and son heard her barking and it was loud enough for us to notice and get out in time,” Hernandez said in Spanish. “And because of her we’re still here.”
ValleyCentral

“Large cat-like” animal spotted in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On May 20 an unidentified animal sighting was reported to the McAllen Police Department. An image of the sighting was taken and provided to the department. The sighting was reported in the area of North 23rd Street and Rice Avenue. According to authorities, McAllen Animal Control Specialists have searched the area […]
ValleyCentral

PSJA Memorial student arrested for possession of firearms

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A PSJA Memorial student, and a family member, were arrested for possession of firearms and controlled substances. According to a release from PSJA ISD, a report was submitted to PSJA ISD police about pictures a student posted on social media. There was a search conducted on his home, and he was […]
PHARR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Valley Morning Star

Harlingen PD answers Uvalde’s call for backup help

HARLINGEN — Like Sgt. Larry Moore, the first group of Harlingen police officers is helping Uvalde’s shattered residents bury their dead. On Tuesday, Police Chief Michael Kester sent Moore and three other officers to Uvalde to help residents bury victims of the May 24 massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead at Robb Elementary School.
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Body of Mexican man found at Boca Chica Beach

Cameron County authorities found the body of a Mexican man at Boca Chica Beach last Saturday. On May 28, deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a body that washed ashore at the mouth of the river at Boca Chica Beach. The body was...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
myrgv.com

Two detained over threat at Alton Memorial Junior High

Two individuals were detained Wednesday morning after a threat at Alton Memorial Junior High, Alton Police Chief Jonathan B. Flores confirmed. “Our agency did respond to Alton Memorial Junior High in reference to a school threat,” he said via text. According to Flores, two individuals were detained and an...
ALTON, TX
myrgv.com

Gun, ammo found in student’s vehicle in Brownsville

Administrators at Veterans Memorial Early College High School in Brownsville detained a student Thursday morning for having a gun and several boxes of ammunition in his vehicle, the Brownsville Independent School District said. BISD said the student was detained at 9:10 a.m. after Police and Security Services Department personnel discovered...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

SpaceX: Woman ‘wanting to speak to’ Musk charged with trespassing

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A Pennsylvania woman is facing felony charges after trespassing into the SpaceX Stargate Facility. Nivea Rose Parker, 20, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is facing a 3rd-degree Felony charge and several Class A Misdemeanors after entering the Stargate Facility without consent, according to a press release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. Cameron […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Former BP agent accused of 2018 killing spree seeks change of venue

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The man and former federal agent accused of the 2018 killing spree seeks a change of venue. On Wednesday, Juan David Ortiz’s attorney requested to have the trial moved to a different location. However, while the state presented evidence, Judge Oscar Hale deferred his decision...
LAREDO, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy