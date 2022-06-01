ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Teen shot in head in car, man clinging to life after beating, how to get the most from your air conditioner

By Amber Ainsworth
fox2detroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - A teen girl was leaving a water park in Ypsilanti Township on Monday when someone shot her in the head. The 16-year-old girl, who is from Southfield, was with her boyfriend, who is from Detroit. The couple was on their way home around 5:30 p.m. after spending...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 25

knuckle head
2d ago

praying for the Young Lady WHO Was Shot!! I Also Pray You Get Justice!!💯🙏🙏🙏😞😞💔💔💔😭😭😭😭 I Know Exactly What Her Parents are going through right Now.... unfortunately!! Prayers 🙏🙏🙏💞💖💕 For Her Family And Friends!! God Bless You All.... THIS Gun Violence Has To STOP!!!

Reply
7
RealTalk
2d ago

What a great headline Fox2 Detroit “Teen shot in head in car, man clinging to life after beating, how to get the most from your air conditioner” MY air conditioner is working just fine! 🤦🏼‍♂️

Reply(2)
9
knuckle head
2d ago

Lord Have Mercy!! 🙌🙌🙌 Beating A Senior Citizen Like That?? THIS 🌎 Is Turning SO Evil!! ..... Don't The Police Have Them Green Light Cameras In That Area? Do YOUR JOB!! And Hopefully You Can Find The Person/ Person's Responsible For This Awful Tragedy!!💯🙏🙏🙏 Sending Prayers To Him And His Family!! God Bless You All Through These Difficult Times!! I Pray Mr. Russell Gets Justice!!🙏🙏🙏💞💖💕💕💖💞🙏🙏🙏

Reply(2)
5
Related
fox2detroit.com

Teen suspect arrested for pointing a laser at Michigan State Police helicopter

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 18-year-old was arrested early Friday morning for pointing a green laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter, according to MSP. MSP said Trooper 2 was on air patrol just after midnight Friday when they were struck by a green laser multiple times. They alerted troopers on the ground to the dark-colored BMW with two people inside.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Vehicles#Shooting#Texas Rangers#Violent Crime
Detroit News

Man, 18, accused of shining laser pointer at state police helicopter

Hamtramck — An 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shining a laser pointer at a Michigan State Police helicopter early Friday, officials said. The helicopter was on patrol over Wayne County at about 12:10 a.m. Friday when they were struck by a green laser, according to authorities. Troopers in the aircraft saw the laser was coming from a black BMW occupied by two people.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Belle Isle beach

A Detroit man is facing felony charges in the Memorial Day Belle Isle hit-and-run crash that killed a Dearborn girl. According to a news release Friday from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office,  Alexander Armond Smith, 23, of Detroit has been charged with open murder, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious impairment or death. The most serious of those charges, open murder,...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man charged for murder of Hutch's Jewelry owner Dan Hutchinson

FOX 2 (WJBK) - A 44-year-old Detroit man was charged in the shooting death of popular jewelry store owner Dan "Hutch" Hutchinson Wednesday afternoon in Oak Park. Roy Donta Larry was arraigned Friday according to court documents and entered a not guilty plea, but bond was denied. He was charged with first-degree murder and firearm possession in a felony.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Michigan man faces trial in girlfriend's killing, mutilation

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit man accused of fatally strangling his girlfriend and living with her mutilated corpse for more than seven months has been ordered to stand trial in the killing. Matthew Lewinski, 38, was bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court on Thursday on...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Several Shots Strike Mosque In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Many are concerned following several shots being fired into a Detroit mosque on May 29. The incident happened at a mosque on Plymouth Road in Detroit, and according to Detroit Police Commander Michael Chambers, it was unintentional, WDIV reports. Police say surveillance video shows bullets hitting the building as cars sped by. “When shots were fired down the street, the mosque was hit unintentionally. So, we’re just thankful that no one was harmed at the mosque or anywhere in the vicinity,” said Commander Chambers. Chambers says that three individuals were struck at an after hours place nearby the mosque. The three individuals were treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and have been released, according to WDIV. Police are still searching for the suspect and ask anyone with information on the subject to come forward. CAIR-MI, the Michigan Chapter of Council on American Islamic Relations is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy