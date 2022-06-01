Teen shot in head in car, man clinging to life after beating, how to get the most from your air conditioner

(CBS DETROIT) – Many are concerned following several shots being fired into a Detroit mosque on May 29. The incident happened at a mosque on Plymouth Road in Detroit, and according to Detroit Police Commander Michael Chambers, it was unintentional, WDIV reports. Police say surveillance video shows bullets hitting the building as cars sped by. “When shots were fired down the street, the mosque was hit unintentionally. So, we’re just thankful that no one was harmed at the mosque or anywhere in the vicinity,” said Commander Chambers. Chambers says that three individuals were struck at an after hours place nearby the mosque. The three individuals were treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and have been released, according to WDIV. Police are still searching for the suspect and ask anyone with information on the subject to come forward. CAIR-MI, the Michigan Chapter of Council on American Islamic Relations is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO