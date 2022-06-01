Morgan City High senior award-winners

Born to Lantaja Ireyon Janae Robertson and Isaiah James Escort of Morgan City, a girl, Londyn Ariel Escort, on May 6 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 19.5 inches. —— Born to Charlie S. Free and Anthony M. Richard of Berwick, a boy,...
Morgan City banker R. Scott Melancon and his wife Cecilia are Nicholls State graduates. Their two sons attended the state’s flagship university. “I tell them that it was the Nicholls State degrees that paid for the LSU degrees,” Melancon said. That’s what Thursday night was all about at...
Each year, Acadian Ambulance recognizes its exceptional paramedics and EMTs for their tireless work ethic and dedication. From across the company’s four-state service area, 32 paramedic and EMT finalists were nominated by their peers for displaying exemplary attitudes and providing excellent patient care. The top winners are selected by a company-wide committee.
Nicholls State head football coach Tim Rebowe is scheduled to be part of the Colonel Caravan when it comes to Morgan City on Thursday. The Colonel Caravan will be at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday. The public is invited. It will be the Caravan's first Morgan...
Ora Lee Brashear Garner, 69, a resident and native of Morgan City, Louisiana, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans. Visitation will be observed on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Mt. Era Baptist Church, 406 Lawrence St., Morgan City, from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m., with Minister Anthony Stewart officiating. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery.
Charles Anthony Williams, 56, a resident of Spokane, Virginia, and native of Patterson, Louisiana, passed away Jan. 28, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. The St. Mary Veteran Funeral Squad will perform at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home, 715 Sixth St., Morgan...
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:28 p.m.: U.S. 90 West; stalled vehicle. 6:42 p.m.: Railroad and Ditch; complaint. 7:09 p.m.: 1400 block North Third; removal of subject. 7:11 p.m.: 1000...
<>(Editor’s note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.) The Morgan City Police Department and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office each made an aggravated assault...
BATON ROUGE – The House committee investigating the response to the death of Ronald Greene on Wednesday requested that Gov. John Bel Edwards and two members of his legal counsel testify before the committee. “The Special Committee to inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald...
Berwick police issued 20 citations during their second Click It Or Ticket Campaign seat belt checkpoint Thursday. The Berwick Police partnered with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the U.S. Department of Transportation/ National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to bring awareness to the importance of wearing your seat belt and also educating the public on the proper use of child safety seats.
A Morgan City man was arrested on marijuana and gun charges Sunday near Amelia after driving 100 mph in a 70 mph zone, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said. —Corey Dashawn Givens, 21, Fourth Street, Morgan City, was arrested Sunday on charges of speeding 100 mph in a 70 mph zone, prohibited acts (Schedule I, marijuana, marijuana derivatives), illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of controlled dangerous substances and careless operation of a motor vehicle.
