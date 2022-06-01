ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Pedestrian Hit and Killed on San Jose Freeway Connector Ramp: CHP

By NBC Bay Area staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night in San Jose after he ran onto the northbound Highway 101 transition ramp to...

