We’ve heard it for years – the Dallas-Fort Worth industrial market is hot. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic driving supply and demand to new heights, it has left many of us thinking: What goes up must come down, right? I’m here to say not exactly. Last year alone, the Dallas-Fort Worth metro saw nearly 50 million square feet of industrial space under construction, and while things may be leveling off, the demand is still there. In fact, recently, I’ve received numerous calls from West Coast commercial developers who want to capitalize on the number one industrial market in the nation by drawing upon one of Texas’ greatest assets – its land.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO