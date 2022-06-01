ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Liverpool And Portugal Youngster Fabio Carvalho Can Shine In Premier League

By Joe Dixon
 2 days ago

New Liverpool signing Fabio Carvalho has been tipped to take to Premier League football with ease, after ex-teammate Harvey Elliott claims 'he's got everything.'

The attacking minded midfielder will join the Reds from Fulham , after a stellar campaign saw him rack up 18 goals and assists in 36 matches in the Championship, and play a key part in earning the Cottagers promotion back up to the topflight.

Elliott knows Carvalho well from their time at Fulham, and speaking to Liverpool Echo , the Englishman said: "I am very excited to see what he can bring to this team as well as all the fans and I am sure he will show them very quickly.

Fabio Carvalho in Championship action for Fulham

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"He was my favourite player to play with as a youngster to be honest at Fulham... He's got everything in him, every attribute you can think of, and that's why Liverpool have signed him."

The Portuguese talent has represented England at under-16, 17 and 18 level, before he switched nationalities to his home country, where he has played twice and netted once for the under-21's. He cost the Reds around the £7million mark, but at just 19-years-old, he could prove to be steal in years to come.

