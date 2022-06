Labor Day is Sept. 5 this year, and it’s not too early to mark your calendars for another great party for the benefit of Wiscasset Public Library. Bands for Books, the major fundraiser for Friends of Wiscasset Library, will once again be held at Seafield Farm, home of Katharine Martin-Savage. There will be lots of new items for the silent auction, and music will again be provided by the popular Salty Dogs band.

WISCASSET, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO