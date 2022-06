(CBS4) – The Santa Fe Trail stretches 1,203 miles from just north of Boonville, Missouri to Santa Fe, New Mexico and 188 of those miles are in southeastern Colorado. Traders and trailers used the trail from the 1820s until 1880, mostly to haul freight between the Missouri River Valley and Santa Fe. During the 1840s, Gold Rush emigrants used it to make their way to California. In the 1850s, it was a key route for the Colorado Gold Rush. The Colorado segment of the trail is known as the mountain route and it played an important role in the lives of those...

