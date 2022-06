Gregory Glenn Halcomb, 63, of Linefork, died May 25 at Pikeville Medical Center. He was a son of the late Henry Halcomb and Wanda Carolyn Miller Halcomb Akemon. Surviving are a son, Henry Halcomb of Blackey; four daughters, Carolyn Halcomb of Linefork, Jessica Halcomb of Whitesburg, April Halcomb of Ermine, and Zoe Halcomb of Kona; two brothers, Vadis Dwayne Akemon of Hallie and Vick Halcomb of Linefork; three sisters, Gloria Akemon and Valerie Sturgill, both of Hallie, and Marlene Cornett of Cowan; grandchildren, Isaiah Slone, Brooklyn Halcomb, Dakota Halcomb, Kaden Ray Halcomb, Dalton Wayne Cornett, Dallas.

