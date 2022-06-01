I-25 southbound reopened following crash

LAS VEGAS — Three firefighters were injured on Sunday while fighting the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Vale Interagency Hotshot Crew was working on holding a section of fire line in the south zone of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. A helicopter was in the area providing water drops on the fire edge in the same zone. During those aerial operations, a helicopter missed one of the drop zones for water and part of the water load was dropped on several members of the hotshot crew. Three hotshot crew members were injured by the water drop. One person was airlifted to a hospital in Santa Fe, two others were transported by ambulance.

LAS VEGAS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO