Department of Revenue; Barclays Bank Delaware; Community Trust Bank;. Court and Order Referring Case to Master Commissioner for. This description is subject to an off conveyance from Jimmie Neil. Collins and Brenda. Collins, his wife, to Allen Bentley, by Deed. dated the ___ day of. March, 1977, and of. record...

LETCHER COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO