Bridges Out of Poverty uses the lens of economic class and provides concrete tools and strategies for a community to alleviate poverty. Are you interested in learning more about Bridges Out of Poverty, but you don't really have the time to attend day-long workshops? Please join us for dinner and a conversation with Bridges Out of Poverty national facilitator Jim Ott on Wednesday evening, June 8, at West Side Events Center, 2472 County Road 62, Alliance.

