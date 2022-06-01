ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Adelaide Crows star and anti-vaxxer Deni Varnhagen 'could return to AFLW in 2023' after SANFL changes its mandatory jab policy - and Port Adelaide 'are lining up a move for the two-time Premiership winner'

By Ollie Lewis
 3 days ago

Two-time premiership winner Deni Varnhagen could make a sensational return to AFLW next year, after being dropped due to her Covid vaccination stance.

Varnhagen, 29, is reportedly eyeing a 2023 return having won the flag twice with Adelaide in 2017 and 2019, while being named the club's best defensive player three years ago.

However, she was moved onto the Crows' inactive list for the 2022 season after refusing the Covid-19 vaccine, in breach of the AFL's mandatory vaccination policy.

Deni Varnhagen could make a return to the AFLW next year, according to reports in Adelaide

Varnhagen, who is a registered nurse, has also been part of a high-profile Supreme Court challenge of South Australia's vaccine mandates.

And according to Adelaide Now, Varnhagen could be on her way back to the AFLW next season, with a switch to cross town rivals Port Adelaide a possibility.

The latest development comes after the SA Football Commission approved the removal of the SANFL's vaccination policy last week, which had required all players, coaches and support staff in all state league competitions to be fully vaccinated for the 2022 campaign.

The registered nurse was exiled after refusing to take the Covid vaccination for the 2022 term
However, a change in the SANFL rules has opened the door for a possible return to the AFLW, should the AFL follow suit and change their vaccine policy

As a result, Varnhagen is free to play next season, opening up a return to the AFLW should the AFL follow suit and remove its mandatory vaccination policy.

Earlier this year, the former Crows star revealed that she was working as a casual labourer 'in order to survive', after being left without nursing shifts due to the introduction of the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

The 29-year-old said: 'I'm super keen to return to footy as soon as possible, but I'm in a unique situation so I have to wait and see how everything unfolds'.

The AFL maintains that it will continue to be guided by government and health authorities with regards to its firm vaccine mandate.

