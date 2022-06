A first-of-its-kind experience is coming to Tennessee. Immerse yourself in the nighttime stars with the Smoky Mountains as your backdrop. The Lumina Night Walk is coming to the popular adventure park Anakeesta. The park is turning more than 80 acres into an outdoor wonderland, using projections, lighting, and music to enhance the natural nighttime scenery. Anakeesta is partnering with a Canadian-based multimedia company to bring the vision to life in the fall of 2022.

