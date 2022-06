LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, numerous showers and storms are expected after midnight and will continue through the morning commute for parts of Texoma. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out, but severe weather is not anticipated. Localized flooding will be the primary threat especially for areas that have received several inches of rainfall earlier this week. Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s and winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO