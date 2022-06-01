ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City will play Liverpool at Leicester's King Power stadium in the Community Shield on July 30 - with the season's curtain raiser brought forward by a week to accommodate the winter World Cup break

By Oliver Salt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Manchester City and Liverpool's meeting in the Community Shield next season will take place at Leicester's King Power stadium, it has been confirmed.

Wembley, which usually stages the traditional season curtain raiser, is unable to do so this year as it is hosting the Women's European Championship final on July 31.

Sportsmail revealed earlier this month that the King Power was the frontrunner to replace Wembley after edging ahead of Elland Road, Villa Park, the Emirates Stadium and the London Stadium.

And now Leicester's 32,261-seat home ground has been confirmed as the hosts of next season's showpiece, which will take place at 5pm on July 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pKu3R_0fwqjeSJ00
The 2022 Community Shield will be held at the King Power stadium, it has been confirmed 

Foxes chief executive Susan Whelan said: 'Being able to host such a prestigious fixture in our stadium is fantastic news for the city and further underlines Leicester City's long-term commitment to establish Leicestershire as a home for high-profile sporting events.

'On behalf of the football club, I'd like to thank the FA and all stakeholders who have worked with us on making this possible.

'We look forward to welcoming teams and supporters from Manchester City and Liverpool to the city in July.'

The 2022 Community Shield, traditionally pitting last season's Premier League and FA Cup winners against each other, will be broadcast live on ITV for viewers in the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUvnP_0fwqjeSJ00
Wembley usually hosts the season curtain raiser, which Leicester won last year, but will be unable to do so in July due to the Women's European Championship
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2etAlq_0fwqjeSJ00
Liverpool and Manchester City will therefore lock horns in the Foxes' 32,261-seater venue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vRXUE_0fwqjeSJ00

It is going ahead a week earlier than usual due to this year's winter World Cup in Qatar, with the new Premier League season due to begin on August 6.

When choosing an alternative to Wembley, the FA was mindful of the controversy surrounding Liverpool and City's meeting in the FA Cup semi-final, which was played at the national stadium on a weekend when there were no direct rail services to London.

Leeds' Elland Road initially appeared in pole position to stage it, while Arsenal and West Ham also expressed their interest in doing so.

Yet in the end Leicester, who won last year's Community Shield, saw their smaller venue pip the three clubs to the event.

City booked their place in next season's Community Shield by producing a sensational final-day comeback against Aston Villa to win the Premier League title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299B0B_0fwqjeSJ00
City booked their place in the showpiece by winning the Premier League earlier this month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4vUR_0fwqjeSJ00
 Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, meanwhile, did so by beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final

Needing a victory to keep their noses above Liverpool, Pep Guardiola's side looked set to blow it when they fell two goals behind at home to Villa.

That was before a strike from Rodri and substitute Ilkay Gundogan's brace completed a miraculous five-minute turnaround for City and ensured the Reds' win over Wolves counted for nothing.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on the title, and losing last weekend's Champions League final, Liverpool still ended the season with two trophies.

They won the League Cup and FA Cup, with the latter triumph earning them Community Shield qualification.

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Liverpool’s Highest Earners Revealed, Three Players On At Least £200,000 Per Week

Liverpool’s wage bill has been unveiled, and Virgil van Dijk tops the list, raking in a whopping £11.4 million a year. This comes as no surprise as the Dutch centre back is one of the most important players for Jurgen Klopp, Van Dijk is the record holder for the longest run without defeat at home in the Premier League, his last defeat at Anfield was against Liverpool, when he was playing for Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Financial World

Paul Pogba choosed a new club

Numerous football sources in Italy, including Sky Sport Italia, Gazzetta dello Sport and Sportitalia, claim that Pogba will sign for Juventus next week, and that he will have a contract that will guarantee him 8 million euros per season. Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City led them, but Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#League Cup#Manchester City#The King Power#Fa#Itv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Barcelona star Gerard Pique, Shakira reportedly split amid shocking cheating allegations

Barcelona superstar defender Gerard Pique has found himself in the middle of a major controversy involving his pop-star wife, Shakira. According to various reports, the power couple have split up after the pop icon caught the Barcelona star in the act of cheating. The reports indicate that Pique has been living alone in his apartment in Barcelona for a few weeks since the incident and that the pair will officially separate at some point in the near future.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

381K+
Followers
41K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy