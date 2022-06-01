ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Players Are Loving Brian Flores

By Noah Strackbein
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers already see the impact Brian Flores brings to this team.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got a new senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach in Brian Flores, and through two weeks of OTAs, the players are loving the impact of their new coach.

Flores missed the opening two days of OTAs but returned for the final day of Week 1 and the beginning of Week 2. He's worked primarily with the inside linebackers, but has assisted with the defensive line and secondary as well.

And he's always coaching. There's few times you don't see him instructing a player or working with Teryl Austin on something.

"Great coach. Should be a head coach in this league," inside linebacker Myles Jack said. "Very detailed. Very specific. You know exactly what he expects from you. I enjoy it. You know what you're getting going into each practice. ... I feel like it's having a cheat sheet as a coach."

That impact is felt everywhere. Jack said Flores was a deciding factor in choosing the Steelers, and safety Terrell Edmunds, who returns after testing the free agency market, said he's already seeing what Flores can do.

"He’s a bulldog," Edmunds said. "Just the way he talks, you can tell that he’s got the military mentality. He wants everything to be on point. He’s not letting anybody slack off. We need that"

Flores' arrival in Pittsburgh has only happened a short time ago, meaning his impact as the season progresses could be a difference maker for a reviving defense.

