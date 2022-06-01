ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers OTAs Recap: Diontae Johnson Arrives, New Leaders Emerge

By Noah Strackbein,Donnie Druin
The Pittsburgh Steelers continue making progress in Week 2 of OTAs.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are almost through OTAs, and this week, they got a new arrival on the field. With Diontae Johnson joining the group, he's sending a message to pretty much everyone - including the fans.

This is what we saw out of No. 18.

Plus, new leaders hitting the field. The Steelers are making noise, and their young guys are stepping up.

OTAs Takeaways: New Leaders Emerging for Steelers

Rookies React to Steelers Diontae Johnson's First Day

Steelers WR Calvin Austin Embraces Diontae Johnson Comparisons

Kenny Pickett Downplays Steelers QB Battle

Diontae Johnson Arrives At Steelers OTAs

This is Why Steelers Won't Replace Benny Snell Jr.

Larry Brown Sports

Mason Rudolph takes swipe at Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger was openly unhappy when the Pittsburgh Steelers used a third-round draft pick on Mason Rudolph in 2018. That set the stage for what became a bit of an awkward relationship between the two quarterbacks, and Rudolph clearly has not forgotten about it. Rudolph is now the veteran in...
AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

