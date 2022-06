The Houston Astros remain in first place in the AL West by several games, but a prominent reinforcement could be coming for the second half of the season. Pitcher Lance McCullers has been out since the postseason of 2021 with a strained flexor tendon in his right forearm, but is back to throwing off of a mound. If all continues to go well without setback, McCullers could soon appear for Houston by the second half of the season post-All Star break.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO