21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 21-year-old was found shot to death Monday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Tarlumi C. Bonner, of Birmingham, was found dead on the 4200 block of 41st Avenue North around 2:00 p.m.
Details surrounding Bonner's death are limited at this time. Birmingham Police continue to investigate Bonner's death.
