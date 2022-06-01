ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting

By Austin Franklin
 2 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 21-year-old was found shot to death Monday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

8-year-old boy dies in ‘senseless’ gunfire aimed at passing cars, South Carolina authorities say

Tarlumi C. Bonner, of Birmingham, was found dead on the 4200 block of 41st Avenue North around 2:00 p.m.

Details surrounding Bonner’s death are limited at this time. Birmingham Police continue to investigate Bonner’s death.

Shooting at Homewood restaurant leaves 1 dead, 2 in police custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A shooting outside a restaurant in Homewood on Friday left one person dead and two others in custody, police said. According to the Homewood Police Department, a person was shot in the chest in the parking lot of The Seafood King on State Farm Parkway just before noon. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital but died from their injuries.
Two wounded in Huntsville drive-by shooting

Two people claim they were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Huntsville Thursday night. Both victims told police they were walking home when an unknown, dark-colored SUV slow-rolled by them and fired multiple shots at them. Both were taken by personal vehicle to Crestwood Hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.
Infant and adult male stabbed in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating the stabbing of an infant and an adult Wednesday night. Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to Hay Court Apartments around 8:30pm Wednesday night. According to Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, the victims are are a 1 year-old child...
Man shoots self with stolen gun in Bessemer, gets arrested

A 30-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he called police to say someone shot him. The problem, according to Bessemer police, is that he accidentally shot himself. And, to make matters worse, he did so with a stolen gun, said Lt. Christian Clemons. Officers responded about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-359 in Tuscaloosa early Thursday morning. According to Tuscaloosa Police, the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of I-359 and Oscar Baxter Drive around 3:50 a.m. The pedestrian, currently unidentified, died from his injuries. As a result of the incident, I-359 […]
Man charged with killing wife in Trussville shooting

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested and charged with killing his wife in the Echo Hills subdivision of Trussville Wednesday morning. According to the Trussville Police Department, officers received a call from a family member around 1:30 a.m. asking them to check on a possible domestic situation. When police arrived, they found […]
8-year-old injured when car shot into multiple times in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBMA) — An eight-year-old child was injured while riding in a car that was shot into Wednesday afternoon, according to the Talladega Police Department. Police said the child was cut on the hand by flying glass when the shooting happened on Highway 275 and Howard Street just after 2:00 p.m.
One person trapped inside car after accident in Childersburg

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-car accident Thursday afternoon in Childersburg left one person trapped inside the vehicle. According to the Childersburg Fire and Rescue Department, the accident occurred on DeSoto Caverns Parkway to Flagpole Mountain Road near Maddox at around 3:30 p.m. When CFD arrived, they found one person outside the vehicle and another […]
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 05/23/22 to 05/29/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 05/23/22 to 05/29/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 878 calls for service. There were 112 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 59 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 11 felony arrests. There were 17 misdemeanor arrests. There were 24 traffic accidents, 109 traffic stops, and 46 traffic citations. 26 warrants were served. There were four animals picked up and no animal related citations issued. In the Street Crime division there were five felony arrests, three misdemeanor arrests and seven warrants served.
