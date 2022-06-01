21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 21-year-old was found shot to death Monday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Tarlumi C. Bonner, of Birmingham, was found dead on the 4200 block of 41st Avenue North around 2:00 p.m.

Details surrounding Bonner’s death are limited at this time. Birmingham Police continue to investigate Bonner’s death.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.