168 animals, some domestic and some exotic, were seized from a veterinarian’s farm in Oklahoma following a seizure of 350 animals from the same farm less than a year ago. The Norman Police Department said that the animals were not provided with adequate access to water, food, or appropriate shelter. Norman Animal Welfare took the animals from Aaron Stachmus’ farm which included emus, sugar gliders, draft horses, ostriches, tortoises, and dogs. They also discovered that both horses had one missing eye and needed immediate veterinary care.

NORMAN, OK ・ 15 DAYS AGO