Madison County, TX

Madison Co authorities search for escaped TDCJ inmate

By Matt McGovern
 2 days ago

MADISON COUNTY, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Criminal Justice continued the search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Artemio Lopez in Madison County on Tuesday night.

The Madison County Office of Emergency Management posted on social media at 10:00 p.m. that Lopez may be in the area of State Highway 21 and the Navasota River. TDCJ and local law enforcement were in the area conducting searches and surveillance. Residents of the area were urged to report any suspicious activity to 9-1-1, and to remain secured in their locations if they had information regarding Lopez.

Gonzalo Artemio Lopez.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Wednesday morning that all roadways in North Zulch had reopened. Law enforcement will be in the area as the search continues. The department told the public, “if you see something, say something.”

This comes after the U.S. Marshals Service released new photos of Gonzalo Artemio Lopez, who escaped from TDCJ custody on May 12 . The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said on May 20 that the search for Lopez entered a new, expanded phase outside of Leon County after an exhaustive ground and air search.

A combined reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to Lopez’s capture – the Texas Department of Public Safety is offering a $35,000 reward, U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward, and the TDCJ OIG is offering a $5,000 reward.

Anyone with information on Lopez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the TDCJ Office of Inspector General CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-832-8477, or 936-437-5171, or your local law enforcement agency at 9-1-1.

