Man, woman were sleeping in car before they were shot: police

SAN DIEGO – A 37-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were shot early Wednesday in the Logan Heights area, police said.

The victims were sleeping in their car in the 1900 block of Kearney Avenue when three men approached them shortly before 3:30 a.m., San Diego Police Officer S. Foster said in a news release.

“The suspects said they wanted in the vehicle to sleep and an altercation erupted,” Foster said.

One of the men got out a hand gun and fired four shots into the silver Nissan Altima, police said. The victims got away and called police. They were taken to UC San Diego Medical Center to be treated for their injuries, which police say were not life-threatening.

No details were released about the men, who were believed to have left the area in a four-door sedan.

The agency is investigating the incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

