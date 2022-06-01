Miami Weather: Dry morning ahead of possible showers in the afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A dry start this Wednesday, but later on showers and storms develop around midday, this afternoon and evening with the potential for some heavy downpours.

Thursday we will see another round of scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. And then our weather this Friday into Saturday will all depend on what happens in the Tropics.

Wednesday marks the first day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and it is already an active start as the CBS4 team is busy tracking the remnants of Agatha.

The Hurricane Center says there is a high chance of developing into a Tropical Depression or Tropical storm over the next 3 to 5 days as it gradually lifts Northeastward into the Northwestern Caribbean Sea, Southeastern Gulf of Mexico and crosses the Florida Peninsula.

The first name on the Atlantic Hurricane Season list is Alex.

Regardless of whether this disturbance becomes a Depression or Tropical Storm, all the moisture associated with this system is forecast to move in our general direction increasing the chance for heavy rain and flooding Friday into Saturday.

There is not a defined low at this time and hence the forecast models are not in agreement and there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the track and intensity.

The European model forecasts the potential for it to move towards the Gulf and West coast of Florida while the GFS American model is forecasting the possibility of it moving across the Caribbean and Florida straits.

For now, we will likely see heavy rain and the potential for flooding Friday into Saturday. On Sunday we expect gradual improvement.