Miami, FL

Miami Weather: Dry morning ahead of possible showers in the afternoon

By Lissette Gonzalez
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A dry start this Wednesday, but later on showers and storms develop around midday, this afternoon and evening with the potential for some heavy downpours.

Thursday we will see another round of scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. And then our weather this Friday into Saturday will all depend on what happens in the Tropics.

Wednesday marks the first day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and it is already an active start as the CBS4 team is busy tracking the remnants of Agatha.

The Hurricane Center says there is a high chance of developing into a Tropical Depression or Tropical storm over the next 3 to 5 days as it gradually lifts Northeastward into the Northwestern Caribbean Sea, Southeastern Gulf of Mexico and crosses the Florida Peninsula.

Tropical outlook (CBS4)

The first name on the Atlantic Hurricane Season list is Alex.

Regardless of whether this disturbance becomes a Depression or Tropical Storm, all the moisture associated with this system is forecast to move in our general direction increasing the chance for heavy rain and flooding Friday into Saturday.

There is not a defined low at this time and hence the forecast models are not in agreement and there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the track and intensity.

The European model forecasts the potential for it to move towards the Gulf and West coast of Florida while the GFS American model is forecasting the possibility of it moving across the Caribbean and Florida straits.

For now, we will likely see heavy rain and the potential for flooding Friday into Saturday. On Sunday we expect gradual improvement.

CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Afternoon storms ahead of tropical disturbance

MIAMI -- Afternoon storms are in the mix for Thursday across South Florida ahead of a tropical disturbance that's set to drop inches of rain Friday and into Saturday. The low-pressure system, while disorganized, is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression or tropical storm as it moves northeast toward portions of the Florida Keys and the Peninsula.Tropical storm watches/warnings could be issued for these areas later today.Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is expected in South Florida beginning as soon as early Friday morning and lasting through the day and evening.Squalls of heavy rain will be coupled with gusty winds and even an occasional tornado. Heavy rains can produce flash floods, and rainfall amounts could be anywhere between 6"-8" as a result.Rain is expected to taper off later in the morning Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds to follow. Temperatures will stay warm this weekend nearing 90 degrees. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

All of South Florida under Tropical Storm Warning until further notice

MIAMI - A Tropical Storm Warning and Flood Watch are in effect for all of South Florida due to the disturbance we are tracking NE of the Yucatan Peninsula.The flood watch is in effect through Sunday morning due to the potential for 4 to 8 inches of rain with isolated higher rainfall totals possible through Monday morning. It has not been designated as a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm yet because it does not yet have a closed well-defined low level center of circulation. But Hurricane Hunters found it does have tropical storm force winds. The latest advisory...
MIAMI, FL
City
Miami, FL
WSVN-TV

Experts warn South Floridians to prepare for flooding ahead of wet weekend

MIAMI (WSVN) - It has been a soggy start to the weekend across South Florida, as a potential tropical storm threat looms. Florida is prone to flooding, even during a regular rainy day, which means the amount of moisture expected is causing some flooding fears. City workers across South Florida...
MIAMI, FL
lauderhill-fl.gov

News Release #1 - Tropical Storm Alex

The City of Lauderhill Is Under a Tropical Storm Watch as Inclement Weather Approaches South Florida Starting Friday, June 3rd. Lauderhill, FL – June 2, 2022 – 6:00 PM – The City of Lauderhill’s Administrative Emergency Management Team is keeping an eye on the approaching weather that is likely to be Tropical Storm Alex on Friday and Saturday. The weather system is expected to be a considerable rain event - dropping approximately 5-10 inches of rain in some areas.
CBS Miami

Distribution centers hand out sandbags ahead of tropical system in Miami

MIAMI - As South Floridians prepare for tropical rains, City of Miami officials have set up sandbag distribution sites to help residents with flood mitigation.City and county officials have been preparing for days for the potential flooding caused by heavy rain in a short period of time. The South Water Management District began releasing hundreds of billions of gallons of water from canals to help with drainage. In the City of Miami, two sandbag distribution sites were set up for residents. Residents can pick up sandbags from Grapeland Park, as well as the Little Haiti Soccer Park through 7:30 pm Friday. Each vehicle is allowed to have up to 12 bags. "Last time we had so much water, we had water go into my garage and I want to protect my home," said Peggy Jimenez, who went to the Grapeland Park site. "No matter where you come from City of Miami, across the town, we're open to everyone. We're trying to fill up as many cars as we can," said Drolin Celestin, Manager of Little Haiti Soccer Park. 
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Weather leads to delays, cancellations at South Florida airports

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – As a tropical system heads toward South Florida, weather has been blamed for numerous flight delays and cancellations at South Florida airports. Numerous people were spotted sleeping on the floor of Miami International Airport Friday morning as they were waiting to find out when they could be rebooked onto a flight.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

City of Miami gives out free sandbags for home flooding protection

MIAMI - As the tropical storm unleashed rainfall all day around Miami-Dade County, there was a steady surge of people driving up to sites to pick up sandbags for free in order to protect their homes and apartments from any flooding this weekend.The City of Miami set up two sites at Grapeland Park at 1550 NW 37 Avenue and at Little Haiti Park at 315 NE 62 Street. There was so much demand for sand at Grapeland Park that they ran out of sand by early afternoon and workers at Little Haiti Park expected to run out of sand by...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

It's the First Day of Hurricane Season and Mother Nature's Not Wasting Any Time

It's officially the first day of hurricane season, and the tropics have certainly gotten the memo. Not only have authorities issued multiple flood advisories for most of Miami-Dade and Broward counties in the past week, but the National Weather Service (NWS) announced on Twitter yesterday that a "large and complex area of low pressure is expected to develop" in the Gulf of Mexico, and that South Florida can expect to feel some of its effects by the end of the week. Forecasters give it a 70 percent chance of developing, with South Florida already in its expected path.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Heavy rain, localized flooding likely

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mainly dry Tuesday morning, but late morning and around midday storms will develop. The Storm Prediction Center had predicted a marginal risk of isolated strong to severe storms for parts of South Florida highlighting the western suburbs and inland areas with the highest threat for the strongest storms. Heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty winds and small hail will be possible. The timing of the worst weather will likely be between noon and 5 pm. This evening there could be a few storms but the rain chance increases tonight. Wednesday we remain unsettled with the chance for...
MIAMI, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Gradual development continues towards Florida

The current path from a weather disturbance that will soon become a tropical depression may interrupt weekend plans in Sebastian, Florida. The disturbance is from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, a storm that fizzled out Wednesday. Still, an area of low pressure carrying the hurricane’s remnants will merge where it could drift eastward and make its way across the state and into Sebastian.
SEBASTIAN, FL
WESH

Biggest hurricane impacts by area in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As a hurricane approaches the shores of Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler counties the biggest impacts are: Storm surges, tornados, beach erosion and coastal flooding. Storm surge is the abnormal rise of water along the coast as a storm makes its way onshore. If a storm surge...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida Water Management District preparing for remnants of Agatha

DAVIE – As hurricane season gets underway, the South Florida Water Management District is preparing for potential impacts from the remnants Agatha."I don't think it's a surprise to anyone that in the first day of hurricane season we are staring down at a storm heading our way," said Randy Smith.Smith, who is with the South Florida Water Management District, says if the latest storm is any indication of what hurricane season will be like we are in trouble, and as a result aren't taking any chances."It's not going to be a big wind event; it's going to be a very,...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

