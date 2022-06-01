ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

GRPL Summer Reading Program offers students a chance to explore the world through reading

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33FSdp_0fwqgWx400

Students in West Michigan will soon be on their big summer break and the Grand Rapids Public Library has some things planned to help them pass the time.

The library's Summer Reading Program will help teach participants about the world while keeping their reading skills sharp for the fall.

The program runs from June 1 through August 13.

Program participants will track their reading journey on a special map. Once the reading map is complete, the students will earn a prize pack.

The library will have free take-home craft kits for kids ages 5 and up each week. Each kit includes all the materials needed to help students explore and learn about the world. The kits will feature a different culture or continent each week.

The program also features weekly in-person programs at no cost.

You can find a full list of events on the Grand Rapids Public Library’s website.

For more information about the Summer Reading Program, call (616) 988-5400 or click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Reading, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
WOOD

Maranda’s Big 4 Weekend Fun Guide June 3rd – 5th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means it is time for family fun! There are so many great activities going on this weekend from city to lakeshore that every age can take part in! Looking to stay inside? Check out the newly re-opened Spillman Carousel at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. If your family is full of thrill-seekers, check out the rides at Michigan’s Adventure. Sports fans? All of the West Michigan Whitecaps games are at home this weekend. We also have a list of all the Memorial Day weekend events taking place!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grpl Summer
Kalamazoo Gazette

Over 300 students in Kalamazoo Central’s class of 2022 celebrate graduation

KALAMAZOO, MI-- Just over 300 students from Kalamazoo Central High School crossed the stage to receive their diplomas at Wings Event Center on Thursday, June 2. The class of 2022′s high school achievements and accomplishments came to a close. Family and friends of the students filled the event center. The last two graduations for the Maroon Giants were held outside and in phases due to the coronavirus pandemic.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WZZM 13

Rockford plans summer festival with carnival, parade and live music

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The City of Rockford is gearing up for its annual four-day family-friendly summer festival next week. The 53rd "Start of Summer Celebration" is scheduled for Thursday, June 9 through Saturday, June, 11, bringing a carnival midway, other kids' activities, a beer tent with live music, and a parade.
ROCKFORD, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids Church Set To Close After 150 Years Of Service

A West Michigan church will be closing after serving West Michigan's West Side for nearly 150 years until the pandemic hit. The Basilica of St. Adalbert & Saint James Church announced that the Saint James church property will be put up for sale following one last public mass on June 7th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Students to receive new college scholarship

Two high school students from Kent and Ottawa counties are the first recipients of Grand Rapids Community College’s new Foundation Board of Directors Excellence Scholarships. High school seniors Gabriel Gloria from Jenison High School and Sophia Vincent from Caledonia High School were awarded full-ride scholarships to Grand Rapids Community...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy