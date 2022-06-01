ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a professional footballer and life is very cool but has its downsides, especially after training when nothing to do

By Giacomo Pisa
BAYERN MUNICH star Alphonso Davies has opened up on the pros and cons that come with being a football superstar.

The 21-year-old is among the hottest properties in world football, and widely regarded as one of the best left-backs on the planet.

Alphonso Davies has given an insight as to what life is like a professional footballer Credit: Getty
The 2020 Champions League winner said being a pro is "very cool" - but there are plenty of drawbacks Credit: EPA
Davies admitted he often has "nothing to do" after he finishes training Credit: Instagram / @alphonsodavies

But, according to Davies, while life as a footballer is "very cool" there are plenty of downsides.

He split from his football pro girlfriend Jordyn Huitema in May after five-years of dating.

And he recently admitted living as a professional football star is harder than what people might think.

The Canadian international revealed there is "nothing to do" once his Bayern Munich training is finished.

He also confessed that he is far from a social butterfly, and only has five friends.

Speaking before breaking up with his long-term partner, Davies said on his Twitch channel: "Life as a professional footballer is very cool, no doubt.

"To chill and enjoy life. But after training, there's nothing to do."

Davies was born in a refugee camp in Ghana after his family fled civil war in Liberia.

He spent the first five years of his life in the camp before settling in Edmonton, Canada.

The full-back continued: "For me, because I don't have a family and my girlfriend not living with me, I'm by myself.

"It's a little bit worrying not having something to do and especially when all your friends have work.

"I probably have like five friends. I'm a popular loser."

