Storm Lake received 5.34 inches of rain during the month of May, according to measurements taken outside the radio stations. The average high temperature was close to 70 degrees, while the average low temperature for Storm Lake in May was slightly under 50 degrees. There were two days where the temperature reached 90 degrees or above. However, there were seven days where the temp only got into the 50's.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO