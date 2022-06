GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Gillette man has been sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud and tax violations, U.S. Attorney Bob Murray announced Wednesday. David A. Jackson, age 37, who is also known as Gerald D. Jackson and Gerald D. Roderick-Jackson, was sentenced May 24 before U.S. District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal, a Department of Justice news release said. He received 46 months of imprisonment for wire fraud and willful failure to collect or pay over tax to the IRS, respectively, with three years of supervised release. He received three years’ imprisonment with one year of supervised release for filing a false tax return. He will serve the sentences concurrently. Jackson was ordered to pay $203,251 in restitution and a $300 assessment.

