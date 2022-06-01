ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ware Shoals, SC

2nd person drowns in as many days at SC park

By Robert Cox
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

WARE SHOALS, SC (WSPA) – For the second straight day, a person has drowned at a park along the Saluda River in Ware Shoals.

Emergency crews responded to the Irving Pitts Memorial Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for a reported drowning, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

SCDNR said a body was recovered by Abbeville County Search and Rescue around 6:40 p.m.

Police said the 19-year-old victim was with a small group when he drowned.

The Ware Shoals Police Department and Hickory Tavern Fire and Rescue also responded to the drowning.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This was the second day in a row a drowning was reported at the same park.

A man drowned Monday afternoon after becoming caught underneath a rock in eight feet of water, according to Ware Shoals Police.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

