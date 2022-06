Lil Xan has dropped off a headlining tour, canceling his set just hours before the first concert was set to go on. On Tuesday, the rapper was scheduled to begin the Born Dead tour with Arizona rap-rockers Dropout Kings and some other artists but, at the last minute, he canceled, forcing the other bands to have to cancel as well. Lil Xan did not immediately give a reason for why he dropped off the tour, but after being called out by Dropout Kings, he took to Instagram to offer his explanation.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO