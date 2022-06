A Kendrick Lamar's single has just broken the record for the biggest single-week drop in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. On Tuesday (May 31), Billboard updated its weekly Hot 100 chart, revealing Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers single "We Cry Together" featuring Taylour Paige moved down 81 spots since last week—going from No. 16 to No. 97. The song is reportedly expected to be the next track off the album to receive music video treatment. The album's first two singles, "N95" and "Silent Hill," have also seen steep declines on the chart, going from No. 3 to No. 17 and No. 7 to No. 49, respectively.

