CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is the rare race weekend where the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series will each be racing at a venue for the first time. The Cup Series will make its debut at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., on Sunday, while the Xfinity Series makes its maiden visit to the road course at Portland (Ore.) Int’l Raceway.

MADISON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO