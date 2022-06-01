Boston Firms Come Together One Last Time for Travis Roy

MILTON - The 8-and-9-year-old girls on the Orioles softball team in Milton love everything about practice, but they noticed something earlier this season."It's not fair to us because the boys get that field and the girls get this really bad field," one softball player said. Indeed, the nearby field, usually reserved for boys, but sometimes played by others is in beautiful shape. Freshly cut grass, manicured infield, and permanent bases.But the girls practice field, just a stone's throw away, is a bumpy, weed-infested mess where coach Sean Collins, the father of three girls, thinks it's too risky to even hit...

MILTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO