Boston, MA

Boston Firms Come Together One Last Time for Travis Roy

By Greg Ryan
NECN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, Boston University’s Nickerson Field will host the last-ever Wiffle Ball tournament...

www.necn.com

NECN

UMass Amherst, College Lacrosse Community Mourns Student: ‘Amazing Young Man'

A University of Massachusetts, Amherst student athlete died this week, the school's athletics department announced. Aidan Kaminska, 19, was a sophmore from Port Jefferson, New York, who played on the lacrosse team as a redshirt freshman. He died Monday. "The Massachusetts athletics department extends condolences to Aidan's family, friends, teammates...
AMHERST, MA
nbcboston.com

NBC10 Boston Hires New Anchor Cory Smith, Meteorologist Tevin Wooten

NBC10 Boston announced Thursday that Cory Smith has been named evening co-anchor and investigative reporter for NBC10 Boston News, and Tevin Wooten joins the team as weekday meteorologist. “These two gentlemen exemplify the journalistic integrity every newsroom strives for," said Kirsten Wolff, vice president of news for NBC10 Boston, Telemundo...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Reveals ‘A Very Proud City' Events for Pride Month

A Very Proud City, a new LGBTQ+ Pride series of events in Boston, will launch next Wednesday, June 8, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday. In honor of Pride Month, the series will host events supporting LGBTQ+ residents as well as local organizations that work to give back to the pride community.
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley High School Class of 2022—Prom

Wellesley High School seniors danced the night away last Tuesday at a the first pull-out-all-the-stops Prom—formal wear, fancy venue, and all— in two years.The Fairmont Copley Hotel in Boston hosted the Class of 2022 as they celebrated the end of their high school years and the start of a new chapter in their lives.
WELLESLEY, MA
vnexplorer.net

10 of the best New England seafood restaurants to try this summer

The fact of the matter is that seafood – including fish – does not travel, and the best, most flavorsome seafood dishes will be found near the source: on the coast. There are no finer or fresher fish or seafood restaurants than those found within the proximity of New England’s beautiful coastline, from Connecticut through Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and on up to Maine.
RESTAURANTS
MassLive.com

‘I’ll be telling this story for the rest of my life!’: Man in Boston street plays The Lumineers song ‘Ophelia’, then the band joins with him

What are the chances you perform a song in the streets and then the artist of that song joins in to perform with you?. The coincidence was all to real when a man in Boston playing The Lumineers’ 2016 song “Ophelia” on a public piano outside of Walgreens on School Street in downtown Boston was joined by one of the folk-rock duo members, Boston.com reported.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Pride in Boston Kickoff Event Marks Start of Pride Month

To start off Pride Month, the City of Boston held a Pride in Boston kickoff event on Wednesday afternoon. The event was open to the public and held at City Hall, which will be lit up in rainbow colors for most of June. There was a brief speaking program including remarks from Mayor Michelle Wu and LGBTQ+ community members about the commitment to equity and equality in Boston for all LGBTQ+ communities. Following the remarks, there were live performances from local LGBTQ+ artists.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

WATCH: Flames Explode From Manhole in Boston

At least one person was injured in a series of manhole explosions in Boston's Financial District on Thursday morning. Viewers captured video of the incident as it unfolded, showing flames and smoke shooting from a manhole. One video showed a ball of flame bursting out of a manhole. Michael Walsh...
BOSTON, MA
tittlepress.com

Is Boston’s Surge Over? – NBC Boston

COVID-19 cases and the test positivity rate in Boston have been on a steady decline for about a week now. But health officials say it’s still too soon to say if the current surge is truly over. The 7-day moving average of cases peaked at 440 on May 6...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Fenway Park prom: Marblehead High School’s seniors make history, hosting event at ballpark during Red Sox-Reds game Tuesday

BOSTON -- The Reds-Red Sox game wasn’t the only event going on at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. Marblehead High School hosted its senior prom at Fenway Park during the game, utilizing the new 521 Overlook space in right-center field for the event. The 7,600-foot event venue was just added to the ballpark this season as part of the new Truly Terrace area behind the bleachers.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
CBS Boston

Softball players upset over uneven fields in Milton

MILTON - The 8-and-9-year-old girls on the Orioles softball team in Milton love everything about practice, but they noticed something earlier this season."It's not fair to us because the boys get that field and the girls get this really bad field," one softball player said. Indeed, the nearby field, usually reserved for boys, but sometimes played by others is in beautiful shape. Freshly cut grass, manicured infield, and permanent bases.But the girls practice field, just a stone's throw away, is a bumpy, weed-infested mess where coach Sean Collins, the father of three girls, thinks it's too risky to even hit...
MILTON, MA
Duxbury Clipper

Softball pulls away from Weymouth

Elizabeth Clancy had come tantalizingly close to hitting her first home run several times, but the softball gods consistently had other ideas. In one of the final games of her career, Clancy crushed a ball to left field against Weymouth and proudly watched it sail over the fence. At least she certainly thought it did. As she rounded second, the umps conferred to debate whether or not the ball sailed over or bounced over. Coach Rachel Files also knew it had clearly gone over in the air, but th...

