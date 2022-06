Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson obviously made a huge impact on the league during his 14 seasons in the NBA and it has been long-lasting even in today’s era. Iverson, a 4-time scoring champ and 2001 MVP, dazzled on the offensive end of the floor on a nightly basis. He averaged 27.6 points per game during his time with the Sixers and he led the league in scoring four times all while throwing the team on his back every night and leading them to wins.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO