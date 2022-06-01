Two DFLers want to take on GOP Representative Dave Baker, third Willmar mayor candidate files
By JP Cola
(Willmar MN-) Yesterday was the deadline for people to file to run for state and local offices. Representative Dave Baker will have some competition this November. Willmar Woodcarver Fred Cogelow and...
(Willmar MN-) One of the DFL candidates for House District 16B has withdrawn from the race. The filing deadline was Tuesday and Freg Cogelow and Margaret Karsten of Willmar filed to challenge Republican Dave Baker. Karsten and Cogelow would have faced each other in the August 9th primary, but Karsten on Thursday withdrew, leaving the road clear for Cogelow to face Baker in November. Any candidate who has filed for office has until the end of the day today to withdraw if they chose.
State Sen. Omar Fateh of Minneapolis misled Senate Democratic leaders about his relationship with a man recently convicted of perjury, according to two DFL sources with knowledge of the conversations.
Fateh’s brother-in-law and 2020 campaign volunteer Muse Mohamud Mohamed was convicted of lying to a federal grand jury last month, in a case stemming from a federal investigation into ballot fraud during the DFL 2020 primary.
ST. PAUL (KDLM) – Greta Smolnisky has been appointed as Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District Court Judge replacing the Honorable Jay D. Carlson. Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District encompasses Becker, Benton, Clay, Douglas, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Otter Tail, Stearns, Todd, and Wadena. Smolnisky, currently is a district court referee...
(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Thursday released it's COVID-19 report from the past weekend. They reported 4813 additional cases and reinfections of COVID, and 9 deaths, including a person in their late 90s from Kandiyohi County. The 4813 cases average out to just over 1600 per day over the 3-day period. There were 131 cases reported in Stearns County, 35 in Kandiyohi, 12 in Pope, 9 in Chippewa, 8 in Meeker, 7 in Renville and 4 in Swift County.
Back in 2019, cracks formed in the road along Minnesota Highway 67 by the Upper Sioux Agency State Park south of Granite Falls. On May 24, 2022, a meeting was held with The Yellow Medicine County Board of Commissioners approving a memorandum of understanding with MnDOT. MnDOT will upgrade and designate Yellow Medicine County Road 2 as a new portion of the state highway. The road swap involves six miles of County Road 2 that will become state highway and 5.4 miles of existing Highway 67 that will become a county road. The project cost is currently estimated to be in the range of $10-$11 million.
As the residents of one small Minnesota town pick up the pieces of homes and lives shattered by Monday’s storms, residents of another town who are walking that path have a hopeful message. Dozens of homes in Forada, Minn., were damaged or destroyed by an EF2 tornado on Monday...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS – Flooding in northern Minnesota is threatening a a group of historic buildings, including a renowned environmentalist’s retreat in the Rainy River Basin. Rainy Lake just outside of International Falls is expected to rise another foot in the next few days and break a 1950 record. Resort, cabin and business owners across the region have been filling sandbags for days.
ANNANDALE, Minn. (WCCO) – Some students in central Minnesota walked out of class to protest their school district’s response to pride displays in the classroom.
The walkout was organized by the group The Gay Straight Alliance. They say the district has not allowed teachers to keep rainbow flags in their rooms, or signs that say “safe space.” The students who walked out of class at Annandale High School in protest were also joined by alumni and parents.
They said the issue is important because LGBTQ+ youth are bullied in school and need support.
“All of freshman year I kept a pride flag up on...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A decades-long event in Mankato is undergoing some changes. The Old Town Art Fair has been an annual sight in downtown Mankato since 2010. But this year, they will be changing the name of the event. Organizers received a cease and desist letter from the Chicago...
Amy Forkner points to a report from the Minnesota Nurses Association that found poor management was the most common reason nurses quit over the past two years. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. The Minnesota Nurses Association has come out swinging against hospital executives as they prepare to negotiate new union...
Originally published on May 29
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County.
The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage.
The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms.
“It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.”
(credit: Dassel Fire Dept.)
They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up, many...
(Willmar MN-) Pretrial hearings will take place July 26th for two Willmar residents accused of murder after allegedly giving a Pennock woman drugs that contained a deadly dose of fentanyl. Hudeife Mire and Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht, both 20-years-old, are charged with 3rd Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Manslaughter, and in addition, Mire faces three counts of Drug Sales. Both made their initial appearances in Kandiyohi County District Court this week and the pre-trail dates were set. Unconditional bail for Mire is 1 million dollars, but bail with conditions was reduced from $750,000 to $300,000. Unconditional bail for Oothoudt Willprecht is $750,000. Officials say on April 16th the suspects gave 19-year-old Samantha Myers pills that looked like percocet or oxycodone, but they contained fentanyl.
(KNSI) – Two Wright County construction projects will cause snarls beginning next week. The first project is in Corinna Township, just south of Annandale. It’s scheduled to last four days, beginning Monday. The Canadian Pacific Railroad is closing County Highway 6 near Minnesota Highway 55. They will be repairing tracks, forcing traffic to use County Highway 37 as a detour.
(Grove City MN-) MDE Commissioner Heather Mueller has informed the ACGC School District the school's four-day week application was approved for the 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25 school years. In the MDE approval letter there is a clear connection between what stakeholders identified as areas needing improvement, what they value about the four-day week scheduled, and the district's priorities.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Parts of Riverfront Drive is temporarily closed for the weekend. The road is under development for the Riverfront Drive Demonstration Project. The project will change the roadway design between Plum and Rock Streets, in which sidewalks, parking locations, and road lanes will be redesigned. During the...
A sign outside an east Alabama gun store mocking the death of George Floyd was shared widely on social media this weekend. ‘Congratulations to George Floyd on 2 years of sobriety,’ the sign outside Leesburg Guns stated. The store is owned by Dr. Roger Nichols, a Cherokee County commissioner...
(Willmar MN-) Free meals for everyone in the Willmar School District will be ending at the start of next school year. Assistant Food Service Director Danaca Jenson says breakfast and lunch will remain free of charge for those 18 and under throughout the rest of the school year and through the summer, but after two years of free meals, they will begin charging again next school year...
(Willmar MN-) The south shoulder on the Willmar Avenue Bridge over the Highway 71/23 Bypass is closed after the bridge was hit by a piece of farm machinery Tuesday afternoon. Jason Miller, Minnesota Department of Transportation Bridge Supervisor and Inspector, checked out the bridge and the roadway after the bridge was hit by a John Deere Field Cultivator being pulled by an implement dealer. Miller says they made it about halfway under the bridge before it hit the south-facing facia beam and bent the girder and a flange. The collision caused the southbound lane of the bypass to be closed for several hours while they cleaned up the wreckage.
