NWS confirms tornado strikes in Minnesota

(Forada, MN) -- Cleanup continues in the west central Minnesota town of Forada following Monday’s tornado. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the National Weather Service toured the damage Tuesday. The survey team confirmed it...
Originally published June 1. Updated with more information from NWS Twin Cities.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service says nine tornadoes hit Minnesota during a destructive wave of Memorial Day storms.
The most severe twister hit Forada, which is a few miles south of Alexandria. The NWS said it was an EF-2 tornado with max winds of 120 mph. The tornado, which was about a half-mile wide, traveled nearly 20 miles, beginning just south of Forada and traveling northeast to the Carlos area. It lasted a little over 20 minutes, from 4:25 p.m. to 4:48 p.m.
Douglas County officials said 75-100 buildings...
(Undated)-We are learning more details about the EF-2 tornado that hit the city of Forada on Monday. The National Weather Service says the tornado “spun up east of Lake Reno near Forada and tracked north-northeast to five miles east of Carlos. They says there were maximum winds of 120 mph, with a max width of 1/2 mile on the south side of Maple Lake. Path length has yet to be determined, but preliminary numbers put it at 19.8 miles. Additional information they say will be released in the next few days.
(FOX 9) - Memorial Day weekend has long been considered the unofficial start to summer, but it can often be the unofficial start to severe weather season as well. This year though, it had a mid-summer feel with hot and humid conditions that eventually lead to 48 hours of more severe weather. But that was the third major outbreak already for the month, leading to one of the most active starts to the season in decades.
It’s not your imagination, Minnesota. This year has generated a record number of severe weather warnings through May 31. Second place is not even close. So far in 2022, the Twin Cities National Weather Service office has issued 228 severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings for its county warning area. That area includes most of central and southern Minnesota.
The National Weather Service has confirmed several tornadoes touched down in Minnesota on Monday — including one with 120 mph winds that damaged dozens of homes in the small town of Forada. A survey crew from the Weather Service's Twin Cities office “found evidence of a multiple vortexes and...
Originally published May 31
FORADA, Minn. (WCCO) — Families across Minnesota are cleaning up from Memorial Day storms they won’t soon forget.
At least four tornadoes ripped through parts of Minnesota on Memorial Day, according to the National Weather Service. The most devastating of the four — and EF-2 — struck the town of Forada, located a few miles south of Alexandria.
The survey team has confirmed EF-2 damage with max winds of 120 mph in Forada, MN. The team also found evidence of a multiple vortexes and a path width of at least a half mile. #mnwx https://t.co/uexZ39EWns
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities)...
The small western Minnesota town of Forada will be starting the cleanup process after being hit by a tornado Monday. Forada was one of the worst-hit communities during Monday’s severe weather outbreak. The National Weather Service (NWS) says law enforcement confirmed a tornado touched down in the city, and...
Seven of the historic, rustic buildings on Rainy Lake's Mallard Island - home to the Ernest Oberholtzer retreat - are filled with several inches of water. "Every day, water keeps going up," said Rebecca Otto, executive director of the Oberholtzer Foundation, which oversees the property. "This is completely unprecedented." The...
As a cold front moves into the area it brings with it an increased potential for severe weather May 31, according to the National Weather Service. "A cold front will slowly sag southeast through the day with showers and thunderstorms along and ahead of the boundary," an NWS forecast read. "A slowing trend in the southeast progress of the front favors dry conditions during the daylight hours for most locations along and south of I-70. Northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois will be the focus for strong to severe thunderstorm potential this afternoon."
..The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa.
The National Weather Service said that thunderstorms, some of which could be severe and bring high winds, are expected later Tuesday afternoon into the evening in northern Illinois. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a hazardous weather outlook statement Tuesday morning. The alert was issued for much of northeast and north-central Illinois along with northwest […]
Work is underway to clear debris in the small west central Minnesota town of Forada after powerful storm including a tornado tore through the area on Monday. No deaths or serious injuries were reported as a result of the storm.
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Monday's storms did not all come with alerted warnings, but still caused significant damage across central Iowa. The National Weather Service in Des Moines does not believe any tornadoes touched down. Straight-line winds caused damage in Boone and Hamilton counties. No severe thunderstorm warnings or...
(Undated) -- Six Iowa counties are included in a state disaster proclamation, because of severe weather starting May 26th and continuing. Counties include: Boone, Des Moines County, Hamilton, Ida, Lyon and Webster counties. The proclamation activates the Individual Assistance Grant program for qualifying residents as well as a Disaster Management...
MINNEAPOLIS – Flooding in northern Minnesota is threatening a a group of historic buildings, including a renowned environmentalist’s retreat in the Rainy River Basin. Rainy Lake just outside of International Falls is expected to rise another foot in the next few days and break a 1950 record. Resort, cabin and business owners across the region have been filling sandbags for days.
More storms and potential flooding are set to hit parts of our area Thursday afternoon and evening. A First Alert is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for our area due to strong to severe storms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is also in effect for the entire area until 9...
The late-April blizzard caused immense damage to electric co-ops throughout the northwest part of the state. The co-ops needed to repair their equipment as quickly as possible to restore power to their customers. To get the needed storm-related material, the co-ops turned to another co-op, Rural Electric Supply Cooperative. Regional...
Homes are flooding, docks are under 5 to 6 feet of water, propane tanks are floating in the water and roads and campsites are closed on Rainy Lake along the Canadian border as residents continue to battle rising floodwaters, with no relief in immediate sight. Fueled by a heavy winter...
Comments / 0