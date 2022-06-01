Man charged in two federal drug cases enters guilty pleas in both

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged in two federal drug cases has entered guilty pleas in both case.

Kenneth Mazurkiewicz, 54, entered pleas Tuesday before U.S. Judge Christopher Boyko in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio to a charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine in one case and delivery of fentanyl resulting in death in the other.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 7 before Judge Boyko.

In the conspiracy case, Mazurkiewicz is charged with being the leader of a four-person ring distributing cocaine in the Warren area from September to November of 2019.

In the other case, he is accused of helping supply the fentanyl that led to the Oct. 15, 2019, overdose death of a person in Youngstown.

The indictment in the conspiracy case said that Mazurkiewicz “facilitated” the sale of cocaine with three other men for distribution in the Mineral Ridge area between September 2019 and November.

In the overdose case, federal prosecutors said Mazurkiewicz and Tyron Scott, 24, supplied the drugs that the person who overdosed used that caused their death.

Scott also pleaded guilty May 6. His sentencing is set for Aug. 16 before U.S. Judge Patricia A. Gaughan.

Mazurkiewicz has been free on $20,000 unsecured bond since he was arraigned in September 2020 in both cases.

