Spanish legend Fernando Torres picks best XI of players he’s played with and puts Gerrard vs Lampard argument to bed

By Dave Fraser
 4 days ago

FERNANDO TORRES has named the top XI players that he played alongside during his glittering career - and put the Steven Gerrard vs Frank Lampard debate to bed.

The now buffed up Spain star, 38, hung up his boots in 2019 after stints at Atletico Madrid, where he is now a youth coach, Liverpool, Chelsea, AC Milan and Sagan Tosu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39H4Y5_0fwqcJrh00
Fernando Torres has revealed the best XI players he played with
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLjbk_0fwqcJrh00

Having also played in his nation's Euro 2008 and 2012 triumphs - and the 2010 World Cup - Torres has had some highly talented team-mates down the years.

Check out who makes his XI, below...

DEFENCE

Jan Oblak, John Terry, Carles Puyol, Diego Godin

TWO from Atletico Madrid - the masters of defending - one from Chelsea and one from Spain...

Torres has plumped for Oblak in goal, with the Slovenian stopper arguably the best goalkeeper on the planet at present.

Terry makes it into the XI after Torres' brief spell at Chelsea, while Spain team-mate Puyol and Atleti pal Godin form a rock-solid back-three.

MIDFIELD

Javier Mascherano, Xavi, Xabi Alonso, Steven Gerrard

IN a four-man midfield, THREE Liverpool stars make the cut.

And leading the headlines is the inclusion of Stevie G, who edges out Lampard in the starting XI - playing just off the strikers.

It's not too much of a surprise given Torres called the Kop idol his best-ever team-mate on announcing his retirement.

Mascherano and Alonso join Gerrard in the middle, with the Argentine at the base of the diamond.

Also in the midfield is Spain team-mate Xavi - helping form a centre-mid Xavi-Alonso partnership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkKGD_0fwqcJrh00
Torres named Gerrard over Lampard in his attacking midfield slot Credit: PA:Press Association

ATTACK

Andres Iniesta, Fernando Torres, David Villa

UP FRONT, Torres has picked himself to lead the line.

In his prime he was possibly the best striker on the planet.

He's joined by Spain team-mates Villa and Iniesta in providing a threat going forward - two of his country's all-time greats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wjky7_0fwqcJrh00
Torres named David Villa as his partner in attack of his best XI

